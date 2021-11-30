MORRISTOWN — Fresh off winning its own Hardee’s Classic, David Crockett romped to a 60-38 win over old rival Morristown West on Tuesday night.
Dawson Wagner was the Pioneers’ leading scorer with 17 points. Seth Britton hit double digits with 10 points as Clint Pierce netted nine and Ethan Barnett provided seven points.
With the Pioneers playing exemplary defense, they held the Trojans to 10 points in the first half. Rylin King was the only West player to hit double figures with 11 points.
Elizabethton 74, Cosby 55
ELIZABETHTON — Seth Carter led four Elizabethton players in double figures with 19 points as the Cyclones clipped the Eagles.
Kaleb Hambrick accounted for 14 points. Caleb Franklin scored 12 and Bryce VanHuss totaled 11. Mac Paulson barely missed double digits with nine.
Corey Askew had 22 points to lead Cosby, which received 14 points from Shaydan O’Dell.
Unaka 66, Happy Valley 62
ELIZABETHTON — Down by 11 with less than five minutes to go, the Warriors rallied to send the game into overtime.
However, the home-standing Rangers pulled through to capture a double-overtime thriller.
Joseph Slagle poured in 22 points to lead Unaka. Guard Devin Ramsey came through with 15.
James Murray was Happy Valley’s leader with 17 points. Landon Babb and Colby Chausse had 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Avery County 49, Cloudland 43
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Vikings trailed 25-17 at the half, but rallied with a big fourth quarter to down the neighboring Highlanders.
Dylan Shell scored 16 points to lead Cloudland, while Caleb Sluder added 12 to the cause.
Gibbs 85, Cherokee 56
CORRYTON — Joey Henley and Connor Mowell each had 12 points to lead the Chiefs in a losing effort against the Eagles.
Kamen Shoun scored 24 to pace Gibbs.
Asheville School 72, Providence Academy 45
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jayme Peay scored 10 points for Providence in the loss to the North Carolina powerhouse. Andrew Lawrence added eight for the Knights.
Derin Sarin totaled 16 points and Gus Yalden had 13 to lead the Blues.
GIRLS
Morristown West 58, David Crockett 35
MORRISTOWN — The Lady Trojans outscored the Lady Pioneers 26-6 in the final quarter to hand Crockett its first loss of the season.
Aubrie Messer scored 10 points and West got nine points each from Delaney Weddington and Hannah Edwards.
Crockett’s Kadence Fannon came close to a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Kaylee Tester knocked down three shots behind the 3-point line to score nine.
Elizabethton 79, Cosby 42
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Cyclones rolled to a 20-point halftime lead and nearly doubled the Lady Eagles’ total.
Lina Lyon had a giant effort with 21 points. Olivia Holly scored 15, followed by Reiley Whitson with 13, Marlee Mathena with 12 and Renna Lane with 10.
Cosby was led by Shylee Shelton and Gracie Johnson with 11.
Unaka 42, Happy Valley 29
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Rangers held the Lady Warriors to 11 first-half points on their way to the home victory.
Lyndie Ramsey continued to torch the nets with a 22-point performance. Macy Ensor hit five shots from 3-point range to score 15. Happy Valley was led by Kadie Bailey and Marcida Moore with nine points apiece.
Gate City, Va. 44, Dobyns-Bennett 39
GATE CITY — Trailing by four points at the half, the Lady Blue Devils came out with a strong third-quarter effort in the win over the Lady Indians.
Macy Mullins had a dozen points in the Gate City victory. Braylin Steele and Lexi Ervin each tallied eight.
Olivia Doran scored a game-high 14 for Dobyns-Bennett. Hannah Frye was right behind with 13.
Cloudland 48, Avery County, N.C. 21
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Lady Highlanders were in a shutdown mode, holding the Lady Vikings to two points in the second quarter and eight for the first half.
Izabella Christman paced Cloudland on the offensive end with 16 points. Ella Benfield finished with 12 points and Saharra McKinney scored eight.
Cherokee 38, Gibbs 37
CORRYTON — Carter Ringley dropped in a free throw with two seconds left to lift the Lady Chiefs over the Lady Eagles.
Macy McDavid posted 13 points, while Anna Houck ended with eight and Emma Houck scored seven for Cherokee.
Brenna Taylor had a game-high 18 points for Gibbs. Addison Merritt was next high with eight.