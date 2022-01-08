ELIZABETHTON — Going 14 of 14 from the free-throw line and finishing with 27 points, John Carter keyed University High’s 65-60 overtime win over Watauga Valley Conference rival Unaka on Saturday.
Carter totaled all nine of his team’s OT points. Hank Stott produced 11 points and Joseph Armstrong powered his way for 10 in the Buccaneers’ victory.
Joe-Z Blamo cut loose for a game-high 27 points to lead the Rangers. Marcus Shoemaker came through with 15.
Hampton 80, Chuckey-Doak 72
AFTON—Morgan Lyons tallied 19 points as the Bulldogs downed the Black Knights. Hayden Campbell hit 7 of 10 shots from the field and finished with 14.
Conor Burleson scored nine and Logan Whitehead had eight. Michael Harrison finished with an all-around effort of eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Chuckey-Doak countered with a balanced attack led by Cadin Tullock with 17 points. Hayden Anderson had 16 and Christopher Derry contributed 15 in the loss.
Hampton’s game with Happy Valley has been rescheduled for February 8.
North Greene 60, Cloudland 40
ROAN MOUNTAIN—Held to 11 points in the first half, the Huskies outscored the Highlanders 26-8 in the third quarter on their way to victory.
Jasper Brand had a game-high 16 points to lead North Greene. Olli Saarela scored 11 points and Mauro Garcia accounted for 10.
Caleb Sluder led Cloudland with 12 points and Dylan Shell scored 11 for the home team.
West Ridge 67, Morristown West 32
MORRISTOWN—Mainly behind a 41-12 opening half, the Wolves bombed the Trojans in a non-conference affair.
Cooper Johnson spearheaded West Ridge’s offensive pursuits by pitching in 16 points. Ty Barb accounted for 11, Preston Sams 10 and Wade Witcher nine.
Morristown West was led by Luke Yandell with seven points.
GIRLS
Unaka 69, University High 29
ELIZABETHTON—A 25-point effort by Lyndie Ramsey showed the way for Unaka, which swamped the Lady Bucs with a 42-13 first half.
Macy Ensor contributed 13 points, including three of the Lady Rangers’ eight 3-pointers, while teammate Julie Simerly scored nine.
Catie Leonard paced UH with 12 points.
North Greene 42, Cloudland 38
ROAN MOUNTAIN—The Huskies went to overtime to win the Watauga Valley Conference showdown on Saturday.
Sonya Wagner scored 13 points for North Greene. Shelby Davenport was next with a dozen and Brooklyn Anderson added nine.
Karah Fields led Cloudland with 10 points, followed by Saharra McKinney with nine and Izabella Christman’s eight.