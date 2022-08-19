Logo

PIGEON FORGE — Levi Lunsford rushed for 100-plus yards and two touchdowns, including the winning score with six minutes to go in Hampton’s 20-16 season-opening win over Pigeon Forge on Friday night.

Lunsford also ran in a two-point conversion. Dylan Trivette accounted for the Bulldogs’ other TD.

