MOUNTAIN CITY — Taking control down the stretch, Unicoi County earned a tough Three Rivers Conference boys basketball victory Friday night.
The Blue Devils got four treys and 17 points from Robbie O’Dell in their 67-59 victory over Johnson County.
The game was tied heading after three quarters, but the Blue Devils hit 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth. Ty Johnson added 12 points for Unicoi County, which stayed in the title hunt at 4-1 in the league.
Jackson Earnhardt kept Johnson County in the game, finishing with 24 points. Clayton Cross added 13.
Sullivan South 62, Happy Valley 45
ELIZABETHTON — Led by Nick Ellege’s five treys and 25 points, the Rebels earned the Three Rivers Conference victory.
Will Harris added 10 points for the Rebels, who broke out of a skid that saw them lose four of their last five games.
Alex Lunceford topped the Warriors’ effort, scoring 16 points.
North Greene 72, Hampton 57
BAILEYTON — Chriss Schultz led a tough Huskies attack as they took control of the Watauga Valley Conference race.
Shultz totaled 18 points while Foulks had 16 and Chance Campbell added 12. North Greene (15-3 overall) improved to 2-0 in league play.
For Hampton, Michael Harrison hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points.
Providence 66, J. Frank White 26
Thomas Messimer crushed it with six treys and 24 points, helping his team build a 19-point halftime lead and run away to the win.
James Reese added nine points for Providence, which improved to 15-3 on the season.
Sullivan North 60, Unaka 58
ELIZABETHTON — Isaiah Pruitt totaled 23 points and the Raiders held on for the overtime victory.
Unaka had the last possession, but North came up with the defensive stop.
Jacob Cross added 11 for North, which won its first Watauga Valley game to improve to 1-2. North (10-4 overall) got 10 points from C.J. Mardis.
Joseph Slagle hit six treys for Unaka and totaled 20 points. Will Sexton added 18.
GIRLS
Cherokee 48, Volunteer 35
ROGERSVILLE — The Lady Chiefs are finding a groove, and Volunteer was the latest to find out.
Cherokee (4-6) won for the third time in the New Year, getting 15 points from Lydia Alvis and 10 from Destiny Jarnigan.
“It was a great defensive effort and offensive execution,” said head coach Jason Lawson, whose team led 32-14 at halftime and improved to 3-3 in league play. “Our seniors did a great job of leading us tonight. It was an awesome team effort.”
Kendra Huff led Volunteer with 11 points.
Tennessee High 46, Va. High 33
BRISTOL, Va. — Tori Ryan totaled 13 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocked shots to lead the Lady Vikings to the crosstown rivalry win.
Kendall Cross added 14 points for Tennessee High. Maria Wilson totaled 13 for Virginia High.
Unaka 53, sullivan North 43
ELIZABETHTON — Lyndie Ramsey totaled 20 points as the Lady Rangers earned their first win of the season.
Madison Ensor totaled 16 points while Terra Whitehead added nine as Unaka improved to 1-9.