KINGSPORT — Quarterback Ethan Bergeron ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in Sullivan South’s 26-8 Region 1-4A victory over Grainger Friday night at Carl Matherly Stadium.
Overall, Bergeron had 19 rushes for 111 yards and completed 8 of 14 passes for 83 yards.
South’s offensive line paved the way for 39 rushes for 212 yards. It opened up holes for Eli Jennings to finish with 69 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Led by linebacker Noah Drumwright, the Rebels held the Grizzlies to 136 rushing yards on 32 carries and only two pass completions for 12 yards.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 35, JOHNSON CO. 29
MOUNTAIN CITY — Evan Murvin rushed for a 3-yard touchdown as time expired to lift the Black Knights over the Longhorns.
Murvin had touchdown runs of 49 and five yards earlier in the game. Chuckey-Doak’s Matthew Palazzo turned a quarterback sneak into a 50-yard run.
Adrian Groberg accounted for the other Black Knights’ touchdown on a 3-yard run.
Johnson County’s Dalton Brown threw two touchdown passes. He hit Ethan Bower for a 31-yard TD for the Longhorns’ first score. Later, Javier Buenfield turned a screen pass from Brown into a 70-yard touchdown play.
Stacy Greer returned the opening kickoff of the second half back 65 yards to give Johnson County a 14-13 lead. He also scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to give the Longhorns a 29-21 lead in the third quarter.
UNAKA 36, HANCOCK COUNTY 14
SNEEDVILLE — Drew Smith ran for a pair of touchdowns and Landon Ramsey hit Daniel Shearl for a 95-yard touchdown pass, helping the Rangers romp past Hancock in their season opener.
Smith scored from five yards out both times. His first score, which broke a 6-6 second-quarter tie, was set up by a 33-yard Ramey-to-Shearl connection.
Smith’s second TD, combined with a conversion run by Shearl, made it a 22-6 third-quarter game.
The Indians then drove inside Unaka’s 4, but were thwarted on downs. Moments later, shortly into the final period, Ramsey and Shearl hooked up for their long-range touchdown.
CLOUDLAND 36, COSBY 12
COSBY — Seth Birchfield rushed 17 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns, plus he scored on a 29-yard fumble return.
A 22-point Cloudland first quarter started with a 2-yard scoring run by Coy Laney. From there came a 3-yard Birchfield TD, then he picked up a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and raced to the end zone.
Birchfield cracked the goal line from a yard away in the second quarter. Caleb Sluder (12-51 rushing) added a 3-yard touchdown run, helping the Highlanders take a 36-0 lead into the final period.
Totaling nine carries, Gage McKinney added 48 yards on the ground for Cloudland.
Cosby’s Hunter Workman fired two touchdown passes, hitting Trestan Packwood for a 23-yarder and Logan Cline from four yards out.
UNICOI COUNTY 42, NORTH GREEENE 0
BAILEYTON — Caleb Peleaz scored as a receiver, punt returner and runner in a rout by the Blue Devils.
Peleaz accounted for Unicoi’s first two touchdowns, catching a 60-yard Bryson Peterson pass and going all the way on a 40-yard return. His 38-yard scoring scamper put the Devils up 35-0 in the third quarter.
In between, Gavyn Sawyer hit paydirt with a 46-yard fumble return before Nehemiah Edwards punctured the goal line on a 10-yard rush.
Nolan Bennett’s 9-yard gallop in the fourth quarter and Esteban Mendoza’s extra point — he went 5 for 5 — finished the onslaught.
Peterson was 8 of 10 passing for 116 yards with Peleaz gaining 58 yards on two carries.
Edwards (1 sack) and Gabe Tipton each amassed eight tackles while William Hensley grabbed an interception.
MORRISTOWN EAST 34, CHEROKEE 0
MORRISTOWN — Quarterback Cole Henson produced 202 yards of offense and three total touchdowns as the Hurricanes whipped Cherokee.
Passing for 163 yards and one TD, Henson scored twice in a 49-yard rushing effort.
East running back Ethan Ledford carried the ball 17 times for 122 yards.