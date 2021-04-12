Whether it was a season- changing tournament for Dobyns-Bennett’s softball team remains to be seen, but it sure has that look.
Mired in last place in the Big Seven Conference, getting blanked in three of their four losses, the Lady Indians weren’t on the championship radar heading into the Eastman Invitational tournament in Kingsport over the weekend. Winning 10 straight games in four days changed the narrative.
Dobyns-Bennett’s stunning run to its first-ever Eastman Invitational championship probably started with a loss. On Tuesday, the Lady Indians trailed first-place David Crockett 8-0 in a Big Seven game. Headed for its fourth straight shutout loss, something clicked and D-B scored six times in the bottom of the sixth.
After giving up two runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Indians rallied for three runs to fall just short at 10-9. But the momentum of that impressive comeback attempt carried over into the Eastman title run as D-B topped Daniel Boone 6-5 in the finals Sunday.
There’s little time to enjoy the recent success. D-B will play Daniel Boone again Tuesday in a league game, followed by another conference tilt Thursday at Volunteer. But the red-hot Tribe certainly has reasons to believe it can keep rolling.
AROUND THE STATE
Baseball
Signal Mountain, a Class AA team from the Chattanooga area, has been scoring runs in bunches.
The Eagles (11-4) have reached double digits 11 times this season. They are averaging 12.9 runs per game.
SOCCER RISING
Elizabethton is off to an impressive start on the defensive end of the field.
After Sunday’s shutout of David Crockett, the Cyclones improved to 4-2 and have allowed only five goals in six games. Their combined margin of victory is 29-5.
Next up is University High on Friday at 7 p.m. The Buccaneers beat the Cyclones 2-0 on March 23.
GAMES OF THE WEEK
BASEBALL
Tuesday
• Science Hill at Daniel Boone
Thursday through Saturday
• Johnny Whited Memorial Classic at Kingsport
Monday
• Tennessee High at Science Hill
• Daniel Boone at David Crockett
• Elizabethton at Sullivan East
• North Greene at University High
Included in the mix of the Kingsport tournament is Powell (14-2) taking on Dobyns-Bennett at Tennessee High on Saturday. Also, Greeneville (13-4) faces off against Daniel Boone on Friday.
On Saturday at Science Hill, the Hilltoppers and David Crockett will each play Knoxville Catholic — which boasts four-star football recruit Kaden Martin, a junior who also received a baseball grade of 10 from Perfect Game. Martin, who is the son of former University of Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, slugged two homers and drove in five runs in Wednesday’s 13-7 win over Tennessee High. He duplicated the feat in Saturday’s 16-3 win over Providence Academy.
Last month Martin committed to play baseball at the University of Miami. But reportedly he will also have a shot at playing quarterback for the Hurricanes’ football team. …
Monday’s lineup features what should be four dandy contests.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
• Daniel Boone at Dobyns-Bennett
Wednesday
• Tennessee High at Daniel Boone
Thursday
• David Crockett at Tennessee High
Monday
• Science Hill at Tennessee High
Area softball fans are going to find out a whole lot about Tennessee High this week. The Lady Vikings are behind in Big Seven Conference games played with a record of 1-1, but will catch up in a hurry as they meet each of the three teams ahead of them in the standings in a span of six days.
SOCCER
Tuesday
• David Crockett at Science Hill
• Unicoi County at Greeneville
• University High at West Greene
A trio of district matchups highlight this week’s schedule.