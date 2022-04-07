Wiffle Ball will replace baseball Saturday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Teams made up of first responders and military members will compete in a one-day tournament to aid the Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands. Entry fee is by donation and all proceeds go towards taking veterans to Washington, D.C., at no cost to see the different memorials.
Opening ceremonies for the Heroes Games Wiffle Ball tournament are scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
The first game at 10 a.m. pits the Washington County Sheriff’s Department against the Johnson City Police Department. The Washington County/Johnson City EMS faces the Johnson City Fire Department at 11 p.m.
The second half of the bracket features local military personnel, particularly those in the recruiting offices. The Marines will try to keep the Air Force from hitting the ball into the wild, blue yonder at noon. The classic Army-Navy matchup is at 1 p.m.
First responder teams match up in the first semifinals with the military teams in the second semifinal. There is a home run derby before the championship game set for 5 p.m.
Other fundraisers scheduled including a cruise and fly-in at the Telford Aircraft at Kite Fields on May 14 and a golf tournament on July 15. It will be a four-man, select-shot tournament to be held at The Crossings in Jonesborough.
Checks may be made out to: Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands and mailed to 1509 Howwen Drive, Johnson City, TN, 37604. You can also visit the website www.honorflightah.org or contact fundraising chairman Todd Fields at 423-791-1969.