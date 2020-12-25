Most bullfighters dislike the term rodeo clown for good reason. The injuries suffered are no laughing matter.
Case in point, Jesse Hensley, from Telford, is ranked as one of top bullfighters in the Southeast. But a recent knee injury means he will be on crutches until sometime after surgery. It sidelines him from his love of bullfighting, but also presents challenges in his regular jobs as an electrician and truck driver.
Still, bullfighting is a passion for Hensley, who gladly puts himself in harm’s way. He gets a lot of satisfaction when he saves a rider from serious harm.
“The most satisfaction I get is when a rider comes up afterward or after the rodeo and shakes my hand and says, ‘Thank you,’ ” Hensley said. “That’s when it makes you feel good about what you’re doing. When you’re out there, you put all of that out of your mind.”
Hensley has a deep appreciation for the bull riders. His original dream was to be on the bull for the eight-second ride and throwing his cowboy hat toward the crowd.
“I started riding when I was about seven and then I grew about six inches,” he said. “I started trying to ride again and figured I was just paying money to fall off. That’s when I tried bullfighting and saw I was pretty good at it.”
Hensley knew he had to find a way to stay in rodeo. He played multiple sports at West View Middle School and was on the freshman basketball team at David Crockett. But as the Garth Brooks song says, the lure of the bulls and blood, the dirt and the mud kept tugging at him.
He has worked rodeos in Tennessee and neighboring states. It includes events at Blountville and White Pine. But standing out from the crowd, he recently competed at the Ultimate Bullfighting Championships at Fort Worth, Texas and attended the school of Cody Webster, the 2020 PRCA Bullfighter of the Year.
Plans are to be on tour with the UBF after recovering from his knee injury. The UBF is a freestyle competition where he faces off with a Mexican-style fighting bull for 60 seconds. It’s a step toward his ultimate goal of becoming a bull fighter for the PRCA rodeos and the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) tour.
“You have to have a lot of connections to get into the PRCA or PBR rodeos,” he said. “I’m hoping by May or June, I’m back to fighting protection at rodeos. My goal next year is to be fighting some in the PRCA rodeos and move up from there.”