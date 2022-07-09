The David versus Goliath analogy is overused in sports. However, a case could be made for it Saturday. That's when Parker Kligerman drove the Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Chevrolet to the victory in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio.
Keep in mind the Abingdon-based team has just one full-time employee, crew chief Chris Carrier. Even Kligerman isn’t full-time as the 31-year-old driver also works as a television analyst.
“We do this on a fraction of a budget of the teams we’re up against,” said Kligerman in the post-race interview after his third career Truck Series win. “It’s rewards like that which make it huge for us. It’s a testament if you put a group of talented human beings together, it’s unbelievable what you can accomplish.”
It’s the team’s first win since Kligerman won a restrictor-plate race at Talladega in 2017. This victory is certainly much more impressive with the plate tracks often being more a case of survival.
Carrier, a Sullivan East and ETSU alum, does have some part-timers who chip in and help throughout the week. Obviously, they have a race-day crew as well to service the truck.
But look at who they were up against.
The second-place finisher was points leader Zane Smith, who drives the No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. This is the same team that also fields a pair of Cup Series entries.
Other owners include Mike Curb, who fielded entries in the past for Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty, and Kyle Busch.
The victory was no fluke.
Kligerman led 56 of the race’s 67 laps. He and the team have five top-10 finishes, including a fifth at Daytona and a fourth at the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol, in the eight races they’ve entered this season.
“We pick our tracks and races, places where we feel I and my team can make a difference,” Kligerman said. “Some of the road courses, short tracks, superspeedways we go to, that’s how we pick them. We have to be smarter, really cerebral about doing things. We’re part-time for a reason. We have to maximize our resources and have all the support they give us.
“The magic starts with Chris Carrier, the Hendersons and the support they give us. You see the enthusiasm because it’s a large thing we’ve accomplished.”
CARRYING ON A LEGACY
Kligerman told how two years ago he had lost his Cup ride and the Henderson team considered quitting after decades in the sport.
Johnson City driver Brad Teague was second in the Late Model Sportsman (forerunner to the Xfinity Series) national points driving for the Henderson team in 1981.
The next season, they fielded the No. 26 Chevrolet for Teague in the Cup Series. They finished behind Geoff Bodine and Mark Martin in the rookie standings, but the association with Teague lasted for more than a decade.
They ran the full Xfinity Series (then Busch Series) season in 1987 and finished seventh in the points. The highlight came when Teague outran future NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett to win at Martinsville. The team won again at Bristol in 1989 with driver Rick Wilson.
Other drivers over the years included: Ernie Irvan, Ward Burton, Jimmy Spencer and Bristol racer Kelly Denton.
Abingdon driver Caleb Holman added a Hooters Pro Cup win at Bristol. Holman raced sparingly in the Truck Series from 2012-16 as Carrier returned from the Charlotte area, where he worked for Hall of Fame team owner Roger Penske. It was there he formed a friendship with Kligerman.
The combination paid off again Saturday. Kligerman said the uncertainty of 2020 allowed both him and the team to pour their hearts into their efforts.
“I feel like I’ve been driving better than ever since and this time has been building and getting better,” Kligerman said. “It’s like this moment, dominating a race, getting an awesome finish and winning.”
While they would love to race full-time, the rest of the 2022 schedule includes Talladega, Miami and Bristol, which Kligerman called the team’s “Super Bowl” since it’s so close to the shop.
“People look at our part-time schedule as a detriment, but I try to turn it into a positive,” Kilgerman said. “I start working on the next race weeks ahead where I will run an hour on iRacing as soon as I finish a work out. The other guys are starting the Tuesday of the race and I’m working weeks leading up. I ran an iRace at Mid-Ohio and dominated. Then, I showed up in practice and immediately had speed.”