It has been a strange road to the state championship game for Haywood County.

And the Tomcats’ record probably doesn’t do a good job of displaying what type of football team they have.

When the BlueCross Bowl Class 4A title contest against defending champion Elizabethton is played Saturday at Cookeville’s Tucker Stadium, it will be just the 10th game Haywood has played this season.

“We are blessed to be here,” said Haywood head coach Chris Smith. “It has been a real up-and-down roller-coaster-style season. Our kids showed great resilience as a football team.

“But none of us thought we would get a chance to play for a state championship. The season has been a huge success for all of the teams across the state who have played.”

Things got pretty dark at times for the Tomcats.

“Our community was hit pretty hard,” Smith said. “At one point, per capita, our county had the most cases in the state. We had players taken off the field because one of their relatives may have been dying.

“We’ve tried to be a positive light in our community by being able to keep going and playing.”

And the difficult circumstances didn’t break Haywood.

“It gave this team a little character and personality,” Smith said. “We want to maximize every opportunity we get. We are thankful for the state guidelines that allowed us to play. When we got the call in August that said we could play, we were thrilled.”

The Tomcats are 6-3 on the field with four COVID-19 wins and a first-round playoff bye because only two of the Region 8 teams played this season with Bolton and Craigmont not fielding teams.

The season started as scheduled with a game against Henry County, a 27-18 loss to a team that made it to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Week 2 was supposed to be against Jackson North Side, but Haywood played Covington instead. It was a 20-13 loss to a Class 3A team that finished 8-2.

Mississippi’s Olive Branch was unable to play on Sept. 4 because of COVID, so Haywood didn’t play again until a Sept. 11 52-0 win over Liberty.

A COVID win came Haywood’s way on Sept. 18, so the next game was a 52-35 loss to South Gibson on Sept. 25. South Gibson finished 8-3, losing in the Class 3 state quarterfinals to Milan.

On Oct. 2, Haywood whipped Ripley 35-0, but had to wait 20 days to beat Jackson South Side 57-13 with a COVID win over Crockett County in-between.

Another COVID win, this one over Obion County, came in the final week of the regular season. Haywood went 22 days before playing Dyersburg in the second round of the playoffs.

“Those weeks off, we had to go back to the core of what practicing is and what football is,” Smith said. “We had to develop a team identity around practice.”

The negative thing was not finding out until late in the season how some of the players would respond in certain situations. The three playoff games are the first time Haywood has played three consecutive weeks.

“We’re still trying to figure out what scheme fits our guys best,” Smith said. “But I think playing multiple weeks in a row helps with personnel things and finding out what our strengths are.”

And through it all, Smith said he’s learned some things.

“We’ve been through this struggle together,” he said. “It taught me to savor the season.”