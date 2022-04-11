Daniel Boone is in the market for a new girls basketball coach as Beau Hauldren stepped down Monday.
In his resignation letter, Hauldren said he made the decision after “much internal struggle, many prayers for guidance, and with great sorrow.”
“My experience in working with our remarkable and talented student-athletes, their parents, my assistant coaches, the Daniel Boone High School family of fans, teachers, administrators, and the entire Boone community has been an absolute blessing these past four years,” Hauldren wrote. “I am so grateful to our Lord, my family, and all involved for giving me these wonderful memories and opportunities.”
Hauldren’s first team in 2019 won 19 games and reached the region semifinals. The 2020 squad earned a sectional berth before falling to Maryville. Over the last two seasons, Boone totaled just 12 victories.
Looking forward, Hauldren said he couldn’t reach the same vision for the program as the Boone administration.
“Due to the inability of the administration and myself to agree on how the Daniel Boone ladies’ basketball program should be run, it is in the best interest of all involved that I hand over my responsibilities,” Hauldren wrote. “I also want to say specifically to the young ladies currently in the program that I believe you will accomplish many great things in your educational and athletic endeavors going forward. I love you all.”
Daniel Boone athletic director Danny Good said he appreciated Hauldren’s efforts.
“I would like to thank Coach Hauldren and his staff for these past four years, and for what they did in that time,” Good said. “He did a great job building relationships. We hope he finds other opportunities within the athletic department at Boone and hope he stays around for sure.”
Hauldren wrote, “My wife, Kelli, who is also a part of the Boone family, my son Reid, and I will always remain supporters of Daniel Boone High School and all of its athletic programs. We look forward to seeing the growth within the school and its educational and athletic programs.”
Good said the position will be posted by Tuesday at the latest and will remain in that status for 10 business days.
“We hope in the next three weeks or so to have a new coach in place,” Good said.