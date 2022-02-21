Back in the day, there used to be THE state champion in high school sports.
To win a title, a team honestly had to be the best in the state. These days, teams can become only A state champion.
Having classifications is probably most necessary in football, where roster numbers can cause mismatches. But the push for more classifications in other sports has watered things down and made things confusing for the average fan.
Come to think of it, things are confusing for even die-hard fans.
Consider Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett as examples. Those schools currently reside in:
Class 6A — football
Class 4A — basketball, baseball, softball
Class 3A — cross country, track, soccer, volleyball
Class 2A — golf, tennis, wrestling
No classification — girls wrestling, bowling
Therefore, when spring sports arrive soon, Science Hill and D-B will be in three different classifications among their five sports.
The classification madness is designed by the TSSAA to make more people happy that their school won a state title — and hey, why not add a few more postseason dollars to the TSSAA’s bank account while we’re at it?
But where does it stop? In December the TSSAA handed out nine state championships in football.
Nine.
There used to be three. Logically speaking, each of this year’s state titles carried one third of the intrinsic value of the original three state championships in 1969.
Can we envision a day when the 294 football-playing schools are divided into the 147 classifications? Then everybody could play their 10 regular season games and follow up with a “state championship.”
But even that wouldn’t work because the TSSAA would still send 147 schools home unhappy.
Having four classifications in basketball makes districts smaller and can water down region titles. It can also make sectional games less challenging. But at least it can solve this potential problem: “Man, if we could have played a team that wasn’t quite as good in the sectional, we could have gone to the state tournament.”
Next month in Murfreesboro, basketball teams will compete for four titles that each carry 17 percent of the essential value of the 1972 state championship. Same goes for baseball with the 1976 state title. It’s one out of six because the private schools have been filtered out into their own two divisions — rightly so because they operate under a different set of rules from public schools.
But let’s be honest about this. There will be eight public-school teams in this year’s state basketball tournaments that wouldn’t have made it in 2021. There were 24 teams last year, but 32 this season.
And when the games begin, will some teams still feel “overmatched” because they are playing a slightly bigger school? Will those teams wonder if basketball should be five classifications instead of four?
Or maybe this battle cry would ring out: “I guarantee we could win a state title if there were six classifications.”
Do I hear seven? Well, football has nine, so how about using the football classifications for basketball — and baseball, too!
That’s ridiculous, right? Well, just remember back in 1977 there were folks who thought it was ridiculous to split baseball into three classifications. That year a team from Nashville made it to the state tournament with a record of 13-7. And that team, Hillwood, won the Class AA state title with a final mark of 16-8.
Is more always better? There will definitely be more this year — 16 more district champions and eight additional region champions.
Dwindling crowds have been starkly evident during this athletic year, and they’ve been falling off for years. Are people pulling back from ticket purchases because they see the TSSAA’s folly? Competition for a hard-to-reach goal makes the game more exciting and entertaining. Making it easier to win championships isn’t going to bring the fans back.
PLACES IN HISTORY
Science Hill’s standout guard duo of senior Keynan Cutlip and junior Jamar Livingston have earned impressive places on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Cutlip scored 34 points in the district tournament to move into the top 10 on the prestigious list. He has 1,586 career points, which puts him in the No. 8 spot.
Livingston, who reached the 1,000-point mark earlier this season, has 1,444 points and ranks No. 15.
REGION BASKETBALL
Action gets underway with quarterfinal games Friday for the girls and Saturday for the boys. Those games will be played at the home gym of the higher-seeded team.
Here are the tournament locations for the semifinals and finals, which will be played Feb. 28 through March 3.
1-4A — Jefferson County in Dandridge
1-3A — Hal Henard Gym in Greeneville
1-2A — Gatlinburg-Pittman
1-1A — Walters State Community College in Morristown
FOOTBALL RULES
A new rules exception will allow a passer to intentionally throw an incomplete forward pass for the purpose of conserving yardage for the 2022 season.
Also, the term “chop block” has been redefined in an effort to minimize risk of injury.
Seven rule changes were approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations in their recent annual meeting in Indianapolis.
A player can purposefully throw an incomplete forward pass without getting an intentional grounding penalty, provided the passer is outside of “the pocket” and the pass reaches the neutral zone or the extension of the neutral zone beyond the sideline.
The new definition of a chop block is described as “a combination block by two or more teammates against an opponent other than the runner, with or without delay, where one of the blocks is below the waist and one is above the waist.” Previously, the defensive player’s knee was used to determine the high and low components of a chop block.
In other changes:
— Players will be able to use zero as a jersey number. However, any number preceded by the digit zero will be illegal.
— State associations have the option to extend sideline team boxes beyond their traditional 50-yard expanse (between the 25-yard-lines) as long as both teams are allowed to use the same dimensions.
— Any foul committed within the last two minutes of either half will automatically result in the offended team’s option to start the game clock on the snap. Prior to this change, the offended team was required to accept its opponent’s penalty in order to gain control of the game clock.
— The 40-second play clock will be employed following a foul committed, only by the defensive team.
— Any game official, not just the referee, may order the ball changed between downs.