BRISTOL — Under normal circumstances, Kyle Busch would be the favorite to win during a Bristol Motor Speedway race weekend.
It’s far from normal with the track surface covered in clay for the Food City Dirt Race and Busch winning just three Cup Series races since the start of the 2020 NASCAR season.
The driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has kept alive a streak of winning at least one race since his career began in 2005, but he’s far from the dominant driver who won 52 races and two championships from 2008-19.
He’s even winless in three NASCAR Truck Series starts. While it might seem ridiculous to put such high expectations on any driver, this is Busch after all. He has a record 222 NASCAR national-series victories and another record 22 wins at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Certainly, when most are asked about the most talented drivers in NASCAR, either Busch or Kyle Larson are usually at the top of the list.
Lately though, Busch’s young son Brexton has been visiting the winner’s circle more often than Kyle.
Busch expressed his displeasure of NASCAR racing on dirt at Bristol the week before the race. To his credit, he didn’t bring a defeatist attitude to BMS, was third fastest in Friday’s opening practice and second to teammate Denny Hamlin in the final practice.
He’s often finished behind Hamlin or another teammate, Martin Truex Jr., over the past few seasons. Since the start of the 2018 season, Busch has 10 wins. During that same time, Hamlin and Truex each have 16 wins.
Hall of Fame owner Junior Johnson said a driver should be at the peak of his career between the ages of 32-39. It’s usually the time when a driver has a good amount and experience and his reflexes are still sharp.
Busch is currently 36 years old. So why the struggles?
Fair or not, he has a reputation of being extremely hard on crew chiefs. Since joining Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch has worked with Steve Addington, Dave Rogers, Adam Stevens and Ben Beshore. They’ve enjoyed great success, but the breakups haven’t been all rosy.
There’s also the issue of Busch losing sponsor M&M’s at the end of the 2022 season. While others in the organization work behind the scenes to secure sponsorships, it adds pressure on the driver to perform. In addition, the Toyotas have been behind Chevrolet and Ford with the Next Gen cars.
Although few predicted Austin Cindric to win the Daytona 500, it’s no surprise a Team Penske Ford landed in victory lane at a restrictor-plate track. Hendrick Motorsports, which had its own struggles a few seasons ago, has bounced back to be a dominant team at other tracks.
There was a lift with the Gibbs organization at Richmond when Hamlin, who had struggled more than Busch in the Next Gen car, won on his home track.
The struggles for Busch aren’t exclusive. Look back over the course of history and several Hall of Fame drivers went through tough stretches at some point in their careers.
Richard Petty was winless during the 1978 season and never won again after his record 200th Cup victory in 1984. Dale Earnhardt won just one race in 1992, was winless in 1997 and won only once in 1998, albeit the Daytona 500.
In more recent times, Jeff Gordon won just one race from 2008-10 with a bad crash at Las Vegas in the mix. Jimmie Johnson was winless the last 3 1/2 years of his NASCAR career. Other than a sixth-place run at Texas, he’s failed to get up to speed in his IndyCar career.
However, the question is about Busch. Can he get back to the dominant driver he was for a decade or has he lost the mojo that made him stand above the crowd?