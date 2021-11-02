The Simon Harris era is about to begin for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball program and nobody is looking forward to it more than Harris himself.
“I couldn’t be more excited,” Harris said. “The big thing is it’s your life’s work and you’ve waited for an opportunity and an administration to give you the chance. But it’s really cool to be this excited because the young people are engaged and ready to play as well.”
The Bucs open the season with an exhibition game against Lane College on Wednesday. Tipoff at Brooks Gym is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re really looking forward to Wednesday to play other people,” Harris said. “We’ve done enough of guarding each other.”
Harris was hired shortly after Brittney Ezell was fired in March. The former North Carolina State women’s assistant — he also played for the Wolfpack and spent time as an assistant to the men’s and women’s programs at Dayton — is a head coach for the first time.
“They’ve all bought in from Day One to what we’re trying to do,” Harris said. “They’re so willing to try new things and be different and you never know when you’re taking over a program how that’s going to go.
“The beauty of that is everything we’ve asked them to do and everything that we’ve kind of collectively agreed upon doing, they’ve done to the highest degree. We talked about the expectations and all that is just them playing as hard as they can for as long as they can. And they’re doing that so it’s been great.”
What they’ll be trying to do is play fast and in control.
“As fast as possible,” Harris said. “We’re going to earn whatever the defense gives us and then just be disruptive on defense. I think we’re suited for that. We have the depth for that. And the young people are willing to play that way, so that’s what we're going to do.”
With a roster featuring many newcomers, one of the holdovers, point guard Kaia Upton, will be expected to carry a large portion of the load in production and leadership. Harris said newcomer Damiah Griffin, a transfer from UT-Martin, will also be one of the team’s leaders.
“The way Kaia Upton has gone about everything right now, I think her leadership is going to be phenomenal for us,” Harris said. “She’s a young woman that you want in your program. So I anticipate a lot of ball-handling responsibilities, a lot of defensive responsibilities. I also think Damiah Griffin is in a really great place right now. She’s just working herself into a really good leadership role.”
Harris didn’t want to announce a starting lineup yet, saying it’s a work in progress and his mind could change even on game day.
After the exhibition, ETSU hits the road for games at Cleveland State (Nov. 9) and Bowling Green (Nov. 11).
The home opener is set for Nov. 14 when Cornell comes to Brooks Gym. Georgia Tech comes to town for the Bucs’ second home game on Nov. 17.