There is new energy and enthusiasm with the East Tennessee State University women’s basketball team.
First-year head coach Simon Harris is pleased with the players’ effort as he’s looking to build the team into a tough, hard-nosed bunch with a heavy emphasis on defense. Harris has spent the last few years as an assistant at Power 5 programs, Ohio State and his alma mater N.C. State, and enjoys a faster pace of play.
“It’s genuine. The Good Lord woke us up to do what we want,” Harris said about the enthusiasm Wednesday during a break from practice at Brooks Gym. ”We might as well have as much enthusiasm and be as energetic as possible.”
He’s added transfers to the roster as well as new freshmen. Part of the process has been meeting with each player individually and going over expectations. One subject he tries to avoid is the past after the Bucs had a dismal 4-16 record in the 2020-21 season.
“You work so hard in the preseason to get the program to look the way you want it to,” Harris said. ”It’s only day two, but they already have an idea about our terminology. There are seven returning girls and eight new ones. One thing we don’t do is talk about the past. Every day, we talk about our relationship together. It’s awesome to have four freshman come in, the returning freshmen (from an extra COVID year) and bringing in people with experience and championships.”
One of the familiar faces is Carly Hooks, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard and the team’s leading scorer at 9.9 points per game last season. There’s also Jakhyia Davis who averaged 9.5 points last season. Davis, a freshman from Knoxville who attended Bearden High School, is the team’s tallest player at 6-3.
Perhaps most exciting is guard Kaia Upton looking to get back to full speed after an injury-plagued sophomore season.
Harris said the returning Bucs have quickly bought in to his system, while it’s invaluable to have roster additions come from winning programs like Jalia Roberts from North Alabama, Demi Burdick from UT Martin and Jamir Huston from the University of Miami.
Harris is plenty excited about his first NCAA Division I head coaching experience. He pointed to his father watching practice when talking about how he can hardly wait until the season opener on Nov. 9 at Cleveland State.
“It feels amazing, the culmination of hard work and everything you dreamed of,” Harris said. ”That man over there, my father, taught me how to play the game of basketball. You’ve worked towards this moment and it’s so special to have this group of young people join you.”