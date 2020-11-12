Better get your tickets early if you plan to attend the 31st annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament at David Crockett High School.
There are plenty of changes to the tournament that hosts boys and girls teams throughout Northeast Tennessee. Each day of the tournament, which runs Nov. 23-28, will feature different sessions and limited capacity. The Monday through Wednesday schedule will be broken down into two sessions with Friday and Saturday consisting of three sections.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fan attendance is capped at 636 person for each session. Fifty tickets will be distributed to each participating team with the remaining tickets to be first come, first serve at the tournament.
Fans can come to the gym early to purchase tickets, but will not be allowed to come into the gym early. Once inside, fans are required to wear masks and be in assigned seats.
“With the sessions, we will have two games, clear everybody out and sanitize everything before we bring in the next session,” Crockett athletic director Josh Kite said. “That will go for the teams as well. It’s going to be a challenge. Being indoors instead of outdoors, you can social distance easier outdoors, but we will have everything labeled and follow the return-to-play policy set by the TSSAA.”
Some changes have been made with assistant athletic director Chris Kudera now taking over as tournament director. It has taken much of the burden off boys coach Cody Connell and girls coach Thomas Gouge.
“It has been good to have Chris around. He and Josh have been awesome, and Thomas has done a good job coming in and helping a lot,” Connell said. “I think we have a great tournament with great teams. On both the boys’ and girls’ side, there are going to be great matchups every night.”
Kite echoed those sentiments, while encouraging spectators to adhere to the guidelines.
“We’ve got a great lineup of local, homegrown talent,” Kite said. “The matchups we have presented look to be competitive and I think we will have a great time here. Just follow the rules, wear your masks, social distance and hopefully we will have a successful tournament.”
BOYS TOURNAMENT
Host David Crockett won its record-setting sixth Hardee’s Classic title last year, beating Sullivan South 64-55 in the tournament final. The Pioneers will face Tri-Cities Christian in the tournament’s opening round.
The tournament also features the return of former coach John Good, who led the Pioneers to the school’s first-ever state tournament appearance in 2016. Good is now the coach at Unicoi County, which returns to the Hardee’s after a brief hiatus. The Blue Devils, who face South Greene in the opening round, rank second to Crockett all-time with five Hardee’s championships.
“Crockett is a special place to me and my family,” Good said. “It’s really good to be back at Crockett and bring our team here to play. It’s nuts trying to get through everything. It’s a challenge day-to-day, but we’re making the best of it.”
Other first-round games include Sullivan South versus North Greene, coached by Crockett alumnus Sam Tarlton, and Daniel Boone against Cocke County.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Tennessee High and West Greene will tip off the tournament Monday, Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. It is followed by a marquee matchup of Daniel Boone versus Elizabethton.
Other first-round games include Volunteer against Cocke County and the host David Crockett taking on Sullivan South in the nightcap.
“This year’s field is highly competitive,” Gouge said. “We’ve got some of the better girls programs in the area and we’re expecting a lot of great games. I don’t think anyone could have dreamed of this year, but getting the Hardee’s Classic started is a little sense of normalcy.”