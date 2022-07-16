KINGSPORT — There were fireworks on the track, in the pits and after the NASCAR Weekly Series races at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
While a fireworks show after the race was planned, tempers had already exploded at the track nicknamed “The Concrete Jungle.”
Three-time track champion Kres VanDyke swept a pair of 35-lap Late Model Stock features to extend his winning streak to seven races. His red No. 15 Chevrolet dominated the first race. Then after an inversion of top finishers, VanDyke battled past defending track champion Nik Williams in the black No. 32 Ford to win the nightcap.
Behind them was a confrontation between the No. 26 of Joey Trent and the No. 88 of Brad Housewright. Trent was still fuming from the first race when Housewright got into the back of him and got his car loose.
As the two raced for position in the second feature, Trent retaliated and sent Housewright spinning. Housewright then stopped in turn 4 in front of Trent where the two bumped into each other. Finally, Trent turned into Housewright under caution to wreck him.
“He decided to drive through us racing for fifth place,” Trent said. “I try to race people clean, but he drove through three or four cars that first race. Then, he started racing the same way the second race. That was payback for the first race and it went on from there.”
Housewright gave his account of what happened in the second race.
“From the get-go, Joey brake-checked us on the start,” Housewright said. “I got into him coming off (turn) 2. I don’t know what his problem is. Maybe, he’s too darn slow. When I got by him, he wrecked us. I come back around, we banged doors a little under caution and they parked us.”
For VanDyke and his team, they continued to perform at a high level. He finished 2.75 seconds ahead of the No. 51 Chevrolet of Dillon Hodge in the first race. Jonathan Worley finished third, followed by Housewright and Brad Teague.
“We keep our maintenance program down to a tee and have the car consistently where it needs to be,” VanDyke said. “When they get closer, we try to keep working to find more speed. We’re always looking at other options outside the box. We don’t like to follow suit with what everybody else is doing.”
Hodge, a 19-year-old Sullivan South graduate now attending the University of Tennessee, was racing at his home track for the first time this season. He took advantage of a spin involving Williams and Housewright and maintained the second spot.
“I admit I was a little rusty. It takes a little to get used to your surroundings since I raced last year,” Hodge said. “Once I got in a rhythm, it was pretty easy.”
It wasn’t easy for VanDyke in the second feature as Williams battled him hard. Williams had gotten out to a quarter-lap lead when the Trent and Housewright wreck happened and bunched up the field. Even after the restart, it took VanDyke a couple of laps to get past him.
“He was a tick better. When he’s in front of us, it’s hard to stay with him and pass him,” Williams said. “If that caution hadn’t come out, I think we could have done something with him.”
Teague, the 74-year-old veteran from Johnson City, finished third. His crew got his black No. 3 Chevrolet handling better the second feature for a second podium finish of the season. The pair of top-five finishes solidified Teague as third place in the track’s point standings.
“We adjusted on the car after the first race and got it better,” Teague said. “We were a little off in the first race where it wouldn’t stay on the bottom (of the track) as good as the last race. I was trying the bottom more the second race and it helped it.”
Worley finished fourth and Rick Pannell was fifth. It was the second top-five of the season for Pannell, who was making his 222nd consecutive start at Kingsport.
SPORTSMAN CONFLICT
Kevin Wolfe from Abingdon emerged with the Sportsman victory in a wild race highlighted by seven cautions over the 40-laps.
It hit the next level on lap 35 when leaders Keith Helton and Eugene Norton spun in turn 1. The drivers and their crews had a confrontation in the pits after the race with several people involved.
Their dust-up on the track handed the lead to Marty Tunnell, who spun out on his own on lap 36.
Wolfe, driving the black No. 17 Chevrolet, took over the top spot at that point and held off charges by Brayden Goddard and Chris Tunnell to win the race. Goddard slowed with mechanical problems as Chris Tunnell, Austin Walters, Alex Keith and Helton rounded out the top five.
OTHER CLASSES
Helton drove his familiar orange No. 9 Saturn to the win in the Pure 4 division. He took the lead on the third circuit of the 35-lap race and led the rest of the way.
However, the race was delayed on lap 30 when the lights went out in turns 1 and 2. Crews worked to get them restored and Helton finished ahead of Brayden Powers. Kenny Absher, Tim Jennings and Jason Harribans rounded out the top five.
Kevin Canter continued his domination in the Mod 4 class for his 98th career victory. He was back in the black No. 3 Dale Earnhardt-inspired Ford with Chris second in the No. 17 Mustang. They were the only drivers in the lead lap. Billy Duty, Joey Amburgey and Jesse Amburgey took the third through fifth positions.
Doug Austin held off his brother Rob Austin to win in a battle of Camaros in Street Street. Tony Dockery was third and Jamie Meadows, who led the first nine laps of the race, was fourth. Jay Swecker rounded out the top five.