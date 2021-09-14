Martin Truex Jr. isn’t flashy. He’s just a hard-charging driver who gets the job done.
Truex has four wins this season in the NASCAR Cup Series, including last Saturday at Richmond. Now the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota comes to Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race still looking for his first Cup Series win at the track.
The 2017 NASCAR champion has enjoyed success at Bristol before. He scored a first-ever Xfinity Series win at Bristol in 2004, driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr., and he was the surprise winner at the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt back in March.
However, racing on the Bristol concrete, he has just three top-10 finishes in 30 Cup Series starts. He started third but finished 24th in the 2020 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.
Across the state line in Virginia, the 41-year-old driver has excelled at Martinsville and Richmond — winning three times on each of those short tracks since 2019. Even a penalty for jumping the start of the race couldn’t stop him last Saturday. Although not happy with the call, he knew the No. 19 car was fast enough to work his way up to the front.
“I knew right away (the race car was good),” he said. “The first three laps I ran and then had to go to the back. That was a tough one to swallow. I knew I wasn’t the control car, but I let the 11 (Denny Hamlin) nose out ahead a little bit there — but then he spun the tires.
“What am I supposed to do there? Am I supposed to stop in front of the field? I don’t know. I think that was kind of a bad call, a bad decision because there is nothing I could do about it. Luckily, we were able to overcome it.”
That’s been the mark of Truex in recent seasons, usually cool under pressure with often dominating performances. After struggling the first half of his Cup Series career, he caught a big break teaming up with Furniture Row Racing in 2014. From 2015-18, they won 17 races and the 2017 season title.
Since teaming with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, Truex has added a dozen more wins. It’s no wonder the 31-time Cup Series winner was upset with the penalty, but he didn’t let it ruin his night.
“When those things happen, that’s all you can do — focus forward,” he said. “These guys (his crew) stuck with me. They didn’t get mad. We all just kept our cool and we were able to come home with a W.”
The win was his first since Darlington in May. The team had been inconsistent through the summer months, but Truex feels it could actually help them as they battle for a championship.
“All in all, I’m just proud of the effort and the fight, the never-give-up attitude we have as a team,” he said. “This summer, we’ve been through a lot together and it’s toughened our edges up. We’ve had a bit of frustration, but then it’s gone and time to go forward and dig hard.”