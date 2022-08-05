Shane Williams is ready to awaken a sleeping giant with the Happy Valley basketball program.
The tradition-rich Warrior program earned state championships under legendary coaches John Treadway and Charlie Bayless, but has fallen on hard times in recent years.
Williams, who as a player led Science Hill to the 1990 Class AAA state championship and 1991 runner-up finish before going on to play at the University of Tennessee, was introduced at a Friday press conference in front of an enthusiastic crowd of supporters at Bayless Gym.
He said the Warriors’ tradition was a big factor in deciding to accept the position. Williams takes over from Jeremy Maddox, who resigned in June after four seasons as head coach.
“It’s an unbelievable tradition with one of the winningest coaches in the state here in this historic gym,” Williams said. “It was hard to pass up on the opportunity of what Happy Valley has done.”
In a pep rally atmosphere, he was met with loud cheers as he was announced as the Warriors’ new coach. The school’s principal, Paul Blair, mentioned that Williams talked about walking the sleeping giant in the interview process.
Williams was impressed by the crowd, which included players, other athletes, coaches and supporters from the community.
“They’re showing me that basketball is a big deal. I treat basketball like it’s a big deal everywhere I go,” Williams said. “It’s good to see people with the same passion, the same wants and desires. I can’t wait to get started.”
Williams has an extensive coaching background. He served as a graduate assistant at Tennessee and later coached at Martin Methodist, helping the RedHawks to their first NAIA national tournament appearance.
He reunited with his high school coach, George Pitts, at King University — where the Tornado posted a 97-33 record with four national tournament appearances from 2006-10. They advanced to the National Christian College Athletic Association national championship game in 2010.
He also served as an assistant at Carson-Newman for nine years. His prep background includes leading the Liberty Bell eighth-grade team to an undefeated season and working as an assistant at Maryville Heritage High School.
In addition, he was Tri-Cities Christian head coach for the last two seasons. He believes that experience will help him in the new position. While the goal is to improve this season, there are also long-term goals.
“Both jobs, I got late. This time, I’m going to take my time and let everyone in the middle and elementary schools know what we’re all about and we’re here for them,” he said. “We want everybody to grow to a different level and excel to a different spotlight. I love the challenge and if we do things the right way and get the kids to play hard, things will work out.”
Williams maintains a close relationship with Pitts and the Hall of Fame coach shared some pieces of advice to relax and enjoy the journey. It’s something Williams took to heart, although he still expects the team to do its best to win every game and play as hard as they can.
Like with Pitts, there is an emphasis on the fundamentals.
“I’m hoping we take care of the basketball, guard the basketball 1-on-1 and keep it in front of us,” Williams said. “Like all good teams, when they shoot it, they get one chance. We rebound the ball, push it down the floor and try to get an easy basket. If not, take what the defense gives us.”