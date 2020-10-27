Three weeks into the season, Happy Valley football coach Jason Jarrett didn’t think the Warriors were playing well or even playing that hard.
It has been quite a turnaround in the weeks since. The Warriors (6-2, 2-1) have four straight victories and a chance to win a share of the Region 1-2A championship Friday night against South Greene (9-0, 3-0).
“I’m really proud of where we’ve come,” Jarrett said. “We weren’t very good at first of the year. We got beat by two solid football teams in Hampton and Unicoi County in the big rivalry games. We had to go back to the drawing board.
“We had to sit down, have another team meeting and explain what our expectations are in this program, how we take the football field on Friday night and represent Happy Valley. I didn’t think we were playing to the best of our abilities or playing our hardest. Since then, we’ve come back with a different mentality and had quality practices. The kids needed another taste of success and we got that.”
Most impressive during the stretch was a 30-16 win at Johnson County where Matthew Bahn rushed for 233 yards and had nearly 350 all-purpose yards.
“We knew the type of team we were going to play. They were coming off a huge win over an undefeated and No. 5-ranked Claiborne team,” Jarrett said. “They put up 40 points against Claiborne. But our guys went up there with a great mentality and played with a lot of energy and enthusiasm on the field and the sideline. If you have that pride, good things will happen with your football team.”
Eli Ayers has provided the Warriors with great leadership. While the quarterback’s stats — 33-of-62 passing for 473 yards — aren’t overwhelming, Jarrett said Ayers leads by example on and off the field.
“Eli is a hard worker and that’s a testament to how his parents have raised him,” Jarrett said. “When he’s not on the field, he’s out at their Christmas tree fields or working on the mountain. You can also pull out any given weekend and see him out with his parents doing service projects around our football facility.
“I saw photos of Eli when he was in seventh grade and he was a tiny little thing out there. Even then, I could see him as a leader out there. Now you see the way he’s matured as a young man and the growth he’s had. He puts in the work on and off the field. When he speaks, our team listens.”
Jarrett also lauded Ayers’ defensive skills and his technique at cornerback. The coach feels Ayers may be even better on that side of the ball.
The Warriors try to be balanced offensively, but Bahn has made it hard with his outstanding production. Bahn has 173 carries for 1,025 yards and 18 touchdowns through seven games.
“He has all the tools to be a special running back,” Jarrett said. “He’s been in the weight room, a strong physical runner, but he also has that elusiveness in the open field. He does a good job finishing his runs, keeping his feet moving and his knees high. He has that great combination of size, speed, strength, vision and balance.”
Andrew Little and Gabe Nickels have combined for 36 rushes and another 273 yards. Fullback Landon Babb is the team’s leading receiver with 11 catches for 96 yards, while Little has eight catches for 141 yards and tight end Alex Lunceford has five for 107 yards.
It comes with an offensive line led by senior center Peyton Primeau, whom Jarrett praised for his high football I.Q. Mason Hicks and Kamden Richardson are other leaders up front.
The defensive line features some of the same leaders with Hicks and Richardson combining for 71 tackles and six sacks.
Cayden Campbell leads the team with 77 tackles, followed by Little with 54 and Bronson Norman with 51 stops. Babb has a team-best four sacks while Lunceford, Hicks and Richardson each have three.
Little is a ballhawk in the secondary, having totaled four interceptions, while other leaders include Justin Pearrell with two forced fumbles and Cameron Cochran with two recoveries.
“We’ve prided ourselves on great defensive play for a long time,” Jarrett said. “That’s a credit to our defensive coordinator Greg Hyder and all of our coaches. They do a great job of teaching and our kids do a great job of understanding the reads.
“We want to play with a lot of intensity on that side of the ball and get as many numbers of maroon and white to the ball as we can and force turnovers.”