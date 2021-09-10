ROAN MOUNTAIN — Hampton ran past a county rival on Friday night.
The Bulldogs used a stout rushing attack to gain a 33-0 victory over Cloudland at Orr Field in non-conference football action.
Hampton improved to 4-0 on the year, while Cloudland fell to 3-1.
The Bulldogs recorded 277 yards rushing on the night with Conor Jones leading the way with 10 carries for 78 yards. Levi Lunsford added 47 tough yards.
DEFENSIVE BATTLE
The first half saw the defenses steal the show.
Hampton opened with a 56-yard drive that went eight plays. The drive was capped off by a 16-yard run from Lunsford to hand the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead four minutes into the game.
Cloudland was stopped on fourth down on its opening drive — and Hampton held a 6-0 edge after a quarter of play.
Jones struck for Hampton midway through the second with a 29-yard touchdown scamper.
Cloudland moved into Hampton territory multiple times in the first half but was unable to keep the drives going.
The Bulldogs pushed the lead to 20-0 with 21 seconds left in the half as Chance Point caught a Jones pass for a 44-yard score.
HAMPTON PULLS AWAY
Despite a hard-fought effort from Cloudland, the Bulldogs took control in the second half.
Johnathan Greenwell and Ryan Crumley added touchdown runs of 1 and 10 yards in the third quarter for the visitors.
LEADERS
Brody Hicks tallied 69 yards on four carries for Hampton, while Crumley had eight carries for 41 yards. Jones added 44 yards passing.
Cloudland’s Seth Birchfield finished the game with 44 yards on 18 carries in addition to five catches for 69 yards. Chase Shell was 9-of-20 passing for 84 yards.
Jacob Isaacs added a fumble recovery for Cloudland.
UP NEXT
Hampton will travel to Happy Valley for a crucial Region 1-2A tilt with the Warriors, while Cloudland is slated to be off and will return to action on Sept. 24 against Cosby.