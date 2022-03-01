MORRISTOWN — Based on the diversity of its scoring sheet from Tuesday night, the Hampton boys basketball team will be a hard out for anyone in the postseason.
The Bulldogs advanced to the Region 1-1A finals on Thursday with a 73-49 semifinal win over Hancock County inside Buda Gymnasium at Walters State Community College.
Hampton also clinched a berth in the sectional round, which is to be played on Monday.
Hampton had 18 assists on 28 baskets and shot the ball at an efficient 60.9%. Cadon Buckles led the way for the winners, netting 14 points while Conor Burleson (12) Michael Harrison, Logan Whitehead and Morgan Lyons all finished with 11.
“We had a balanced scoring attack,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “I thought our kids really moved the ball well and we had 18 assists. We had chemistry and the kids played really well together.”
When the Indians (22-11) cut the lead down to 38-29 in the middle of the third quarter, the ’Dogs were able to finish the period on a 14-3 run and turn the momentum.
Hampton forced 19 turnovers in the game.
“The kids kept playing defense and we changed the press a little bit,” Smith said. “We got our hands on a few balls and turned it into offense. We just got it working.”
Hampton (25-7) held Hancock County to a 17-of-45 effort from the field as Storm Murphy netted 15 points to lead the Indians. Hunter Hatfield had nine points at the half for Hancock, but the defense stepped up for Hampton and allowed him only two points the rest of the way.
“We’re excited to be back in the sectional round,” Smith said. “We’ve been put out a few times by Cosby. We have a day to rest and prepare. We’ll see what happens after that.”
North Greene 65, Jellico 64
Jason Britton hit the eventual game-winning fadeaway jumper with 3.2 seconds left to play for the Huskies.
The Blue Devils (25-8) came alive in the fourth quarter after trailing by double-digits early on in the third quarter. Gracen Gerber led Jellico with 18 points while Carson Bolton netted 17.
“Killer B’s” Jasper Brand and Britton combined for 47 points for North Greene (29-5) as it advanced to Thursday’s final. Brand netted a game-high 24 while Britton had 23.
Brand was an exemplary 12 of 14 from the field.