HAMPTON — Getting serious on defense, Hampton earned a spot in the District 1-A basketball championship game.
The Bulldogs held Sullivan North to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters and rolled to a 62-34 win in the semifinal round Saturday night at White-Van Huss Gym.
“Our kids came ready to play on the defensive end tonight,” Hampton head coach Ned Smith said. “It helped get our offense going.”
Hampton improved to 20-9 and will travel to meet North Greene (27-4) in Tuesday’s title contest at 7 p.m.
Conor Burleson led the balanced Hampton attack with 13 points. Logan Whitehead added 12.
C.J. Mardis was the leading scorer for the Raiders with nine points.
North Greene 68, Unaka 50
BAILEYTON — Standout senior Chriss Schultz totaled 15 points while teammate Kendal Loftis added 14 as the Huskies pushed away from the Rangers in the semifinals of the District 1-A tournament.
Joe-z Blamo scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half for the Rangers. Joseph Slagle added 12 points while Will Sexton totaled 11.
Unaka (7-19) will travel to play Sullivan North (14-9) in Tuesday’s third-place contest at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Cloudland 43, Unaka 42
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Jasmine Birchfield scored 14 points as the Lady Highlanders narrowly avoided an upset in the semifinals of the District 1-A tournament.
Lyndie Ramsey, who paced the Lady Rangers with 25 points, hit a trey just before the final buzzer to pull Unaka within one point. The Rangers trailed by 12 points at the half, 25-13, before making a second-half charge.
Cloudland (18-4) will travel to play North Greene (20-7) in Monday’s championship game at 7 p.m.
The teams split two close games this season with each winning on their own home court.
North Greene 89, Hampton 40
BAILEYTON — Haleigh Bernard broke loose for 30 points as the Lady Huskies earned the District 1-A semifinal win.
Teammates Brooklyn Anderson (19 points) and Shelby Davenport (15) also reached double figures for North Greene.
Hampton (5-19) will play at Unaka (9-16) in the third-place game Monday at 7 p.m.