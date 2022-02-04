HAMPTON — Despite a bad start to Friday night’s Watauga Valley Conference game with University High, the Hampton boys basketball team kept its league record unblemished.
The Bulldogs ripped off their fifth consecutive victory with a 65-56 victory inside VanHuss White Gymnasium. Hampton has also won 9 of 10 with its only loss in the stretch coming to Providence Academy back on Jan. 15.
Logan Whitehead finished with a career-high 21 points to lead Hampton and all scorers. Cadon Buckles also contributed 11.
Hampton boss Ned Smith believes that second-half defense was what really turned the game around.
“UH came to play and they hit us in the mouth,” Smith said. “Our guys started playing with a lot of fire and getting after it on defense. They matched UH’s intensity, especially in the second half.
“In the second half, the defense turned into offense and that’s when we started playing well.”
The ’Dogs (18-5, 5-0) trailed 20-11 after the first quarter, but proceeded to go on an 18-6 run that put them ahead 28-26 with 90 seconds remaining in the second stanza.
After a 30-30 halftime tie, Hampton outscored the Buccaneers 18-10 in the third and all but sealed the deal.
John Carter finished with 17 points to lead UH (10-9, 3-3) while A.J. Murphy netted 14 and Andrew Cole tallied 13.
The Bucs could not find the bottom of the net much in the second and third quarters, going just 8 of 29 from the field.
Hampton’s next two games against Providence on Saturday and North Greene on Tuesday are both big games for different reasons. The game against the Huskies could help Hampton all but wrap up the WVC.
“Providence is a really good team and they’re athletic,” Smith said. “We have to take care of the basketball and not turn it over.”
Hampton 57, University High 20
The Lady Bucs got off to a good start — leading 4-1 in the early going — but Hampton caught fire in a hurry thanks to a multitude of turnovers.
The Lady Bulldogs (14-10, 2-3) picked up a Watauga Valley win thanks to 17 points from Linsey Jenkins on four 3-pointers.
Hampton had a diverse scoring sheet as 11 players scored. Breanna Davis also finished with double figures, netting 12.
Catie Leonard led UH (1-18, 0-6) with eight points.