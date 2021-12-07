HAMPTON — A nearly spotless second half almost wasn't enough for the Hampton boys basketball team in Tuesday night’s non-conference contest against Unicoi County inside Van Huss-White Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs didn’t have a turnover after the third quarter, shot over 60% and missed only three free throws in the same span, but had to hold off a feisty Blue Devils squad 88-86 in overtime.
Four players scored double digits for Hampton, led by Michael Harrison’s 22 points and 21 from Conor Burleson.
“Unicoi is a great team. They have big kids all around and they shot the lights out of the 3-point ball tonight,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “I thought all of our kids stepped up and played really well.
“They went up four late and we didn’t panic. We kept rotating our kids in and out and we kept pressing.”
Cadon Buckles (13) and Dalton Holtsclaw (12) were the other high-scorers for Smith’s bunch that shot 47.3% from the field and a respectable 21 for 28 from the charity stripe.
In particular, Harrison’s play in the fourth quarter and overtime helped lift the Bulldogs to victory. Half of his points came in the final two periods of play.
“We got (Michael) on a little back door and he got his hand on it and he finishes well around the bucket,” Smith said.
It's not often that three players score over 20 points for a team on the losing end, but that's what happened to the Erwin squad. Eli Johnson had a monster game, netting a game-high 29 points. He didn't miss a shot in the second half, making his final seven shots from the field and all three of his free throws.
“It’s a shame anyone had to lose that one. That was a great example of what high school basketball is supposed to be,” first-year Unicoi head coach Jordan Simmons said. “That was two good teams with momentum going back and forth the whole game. Their pressure kind of shell-shocked us early.”
Grant Hensley was the next highest scorer for the Blue Devils, netting 24 while big man Lucas Slagle swished in 20.
The Blue Devils — despite getting in an early 6-0 hole — shot a blistering 57.7% from the field and were 16 of 23 from the charity stripe.
“We had that hole early and we fought back out of it,” Simmons said. “At the end of the game, it came down to getting a rebound. Hampton is one the teams that everyone is talking about this year as far as being loaded and ready to make a deep run.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge.”
Hampton 80, Unicoi County 53
Led by 28 points from Macy Henry, the Lady Bulldogs pulled away from Unicoi County in the third quarter.
Hampton pulling away was mostly thanks to an abundance of trips to the foul line. The Lady Bulldogs were 20 of 28 in the second half from the free-throw line as a total of 50 fouls were called in the game.
Also scoring in double-figures for Hampton were Linsey Jenkins (12) and Madison McClain (10).
For the Lady Blue Devils, Faith Bennett led the way with 15 points while Hannah Shelton netted 11.