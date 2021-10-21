Hampton took care of business Thursday night.
The Bulldogs rolled to a 51-14 nonconference football victory over Unaka at J.C. Campbell Stadium. The game was called with 7:42 remaining to lightning.
With the win, Hampton improved to 7-1 overall while the Rangers fell to 6-3.
HAMPTON OWNS THE FIRST
On the game’s opening drive, Hampton used a 68-yard drive to set the tone. Conor Jones capped the drive with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Unaka moved the ball past the 50 on their first drive of the night, but a fumble ended the drive. The Bulldogs took nine plays to cover 67 yards as Levi Lunsford carried the ball the last 10 yards for the touchdown.
After the Hampton defense forced a quick stop, the Bulldogs pushed the lead to 21-0 with an Ashton Hardin touchdown.
Another Unaka three-and-out early in the second quarter, Dominique Burleson found Chance Point on a halfback pass for 59 yards as Hampton took a 28-0 lead in the first minute of the second.
UNAKA BATTLES BACK
The Rangers, however, weren’t going down without a fight.
Jamol Blamo raced 65 yards for a touchdown and Landon Ramsey found Blamo for the two-point conversion.
The Ranger defense held strong on fourth down on the next Hampton drive to take over on downs. From there, the offense went to work with a 10-play drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown by Blamo.
Hampton saw a last-minute drive run out of time deep inside Unaka territory as the Bulldogs held a 28-14 halftime advantage.
BULLDOGS DELIVER KNOCKOUT
After the Rangers’ opening drive stalled at midfield, it was all Hampton.
The Bulldogs pushed the lead out with a Caleb Royston touchdown. From there, Hampton added touchdowns from Lunsford and Jones along with a pair of two-point conversions in the final quarter.
UP NEXT
Hampton will close out the regular season with a trip to Class 5A Daniel Boone next Friday night. Unaka is currently scheduled tomorrow be off next Friday night as the Jenkins (Ky.) game has been canceled.
Both teams will host a home game in the first round of the TSSAA playoffs.