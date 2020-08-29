Craftsmanship matters.
The tools are just as important, though. Now in their fifth year under coach Michael Lunsford, the Hampton Bulldogs appear to have the right kind.
Armed with eight players who earned first- or second-team All-Mountain East Conference recognition in 2019, the Bulldogs are poised to again produce quality results.
They posted a 9-3 record last year, sharing the league championship with South Greene and scoring the program’s first playoff win since 2016.
Of the all-conference performers back in the fold, four — Caleb McKinney (OG/DT, Sr.), Conor Jones (QB/FS, Jr.), Aidan Vines (RB/LB, Sr.) and Morgan Lyons (LB/RB, Jr.) — were first-team selections.
Half of that quartet appeared on the Mountain East superlatives list as McKinney was named defensive lineman of the year while Jones got the nod as top athlete. An effective passer and elusive runner, Jones threw for more than 1,300 yards and put up close to 30 total touchdowns as a sophomore — when he also ranked among the team’s top defenders.
The beefy-boy positions benefit from the return of second-team honorees, a group that consists of R.D. Ward (FB/DE, Sr.), Douglas Tolley (OT/DT, Sr.), James Tolley (OT/DT, Sr.) and Andon Winters (TE/DE, Jr.). Ward is accustomed to functioning on the interior line, so he’s adapting to new vantage points.
The Bulldogs’ average margin of victory last season was nearly 26 points (36-10.2). A player with a good nose for the end zone and enough burst to give you the long run, Vines is the best returning running back. Defense is presently Lyons’ forte.