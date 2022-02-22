ELIZABETHTON — When it counted, Hampton got going.
The Bulldogs held off North Greene to claim the District 1-1A championship game with a 51-42 victory over the Huskies at Happy Valley on Tuesday night.
Hampton will host Cosby in the quarterfinals of the Region 1-A tournament, scheduled to begin on Saturday, while the Huskies will host Washburn.
In the consolation game, University High took a 60-34 victory over Unaka.
Hampton’s Cadon Buckles had 14 points to lead Hampton and was named the tournament MVP. Morgan Lyons and Conor Burleson joined Buckles in double-digits with 10 points apiece.
Logan Whitehead added eight points, and joined Buckles, Lyons and Burleson on the All-Tournament team.
The title fight lived up the hype.
After North Greene took a 12-10 lead into the second quarter, Hampton used a 9-2 run to end the second to take a 27-21 halftime advantage. The Bulldogs pushed the advantage to double-digits — leading by as many as 12 before the Huskies trimmed the lead to 10 after three complete quarter.
North Greene closed the gap to five points with two minutes left in the game, but Burleson scored four straight points and Buckles added a jumper to snap the North Greene run.
Jason Britton led North Greene with 14 points, while Jasper Brand had 12 points.
University High 60, Unaka 34
University High outscored Unaka 41-12 in the second half to pull away for the win in the consolation game.
Both squads will travel to open Region 1-A play on Saturday.
John Carter had a game high 21 points to lead the Bucs, while AJ Murphy added 13 points.
Unaka’s Ryan Sexton had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Rangers.
After a defensive first quarter that saw the teams tied in an 8-8 stalemate after eight minutes of play, UH used a quick run to pull ahead and take a 19-15 halftime lead.
After Unaka’s Landon Ramsey hit a 3-pointer to pull the Rangers within one-point with just under five minutes to play in the third, Carter added a pair of free throws and Joseph Armstrong hit a jumper to kickstart an 11-2 run to end the quarter to take a 32-22 lead.
Momentum stayed with the Bucs in the final quarter as they outscored Unaka 28-12 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.
Drew Finney and Armstrong finished with eight and six points, respectively, for the Bucs.