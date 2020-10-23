CHURCH HILL — Bouncing back from a tough region loss last week at South Greene, Class 2A Hampton thumped Class 5A Volunteer 49-7 in Friday night’s homecoming, non-region football game for the Falcons.
“It’s so easy to have a letdown with a loss like last week,” Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said. “The guys had a lot of life sucked out of them after that. For them to come out focused and ready to play made me really proud of them.”
The Bulldogs (7-1) got four total touchdowns from star quarterback Conor Jones. He kept the ball twice to sneak it in from a yard out and hit Morgan Lyons twice for scores.
Jones ended his efficient night going 8-for-9 with 132 yards through the air and rushed 10 times for 47 yards.
“We had to put the loss to South Greene behind us and we talked about it in practice all week,” Jones said. “We wanted to get it off of our chest and play our best game tonight.
“The passing game opened up tremendously for us tonight. Teams typically look at us as a running team and we worked on the passing game nearly every day this week.”
Hampton’s Aidan Vines finished with 16 carries for 142 yards and one touchdown.
Lyons scored on a 2-yard push on the first drive of the second half and finished with three total trips to paydirt.
The ’Dawgs dominated the line of scrimmage, running the ball 49 times for 321 yards and only tallying one negative play all night. Hampton scored on all seven of its possessions.
Jonathan Greenwell scored Hampton’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons (2-7) had been playing as well as anybody, but had nothing to show for it the last few weeks. However, Jessee McMillan’s bunch came out flat and the coach was visibly disappointed at times.
“We got beat up front, couldn’t get open on offense and couldn’t cover anybody on defense,” McMillan said. “It’s certainly disappointing and that was kind of our fear as a staff. Starting from the Cherokee game, we’ve had five straight emotional and physical games. I thought we were more mature than that, but those things happen.
“(Hampton) is a good football team and they hit us in the mouth right off the bat.”
Volunteer answered Hampton’s first score with a 69-yard reverse by Rayshawn Simmons, but that was one of the only big plays.
Quarterback Garrison Barrett finished 10-for-17 with 113 yards, but had trouble establishing any sort of rhythm as he was constantly under pressure.
“They were bringing six and seven defenders on him all night and no one could get open,” McMillan said. “It was really bad coaching and football across the board tonight.”
Senior running back Cameron Johnson had a tough night, toting the ball 14 times for 35 yards. The Falcons outside of Simmons’ big play rushed for just 26 yards and either had a failed fourth down or a punt on five of their final seven possessions.
“I hadn’t had a butt-kicking like that in a while,” McMillan said. “I tried to tell the kids that they were a good football team and they didn’t believe us. We weren’t prepared at all and that starts with me.”
Hampton travels to Cosby next week and Volunteer hosts Cocke County.