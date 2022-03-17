MURFREESBORO — One team’s bad stretch could be the other’s opportunity.
That was the case in Thursday’s Class 1A boys basketball state quarterfinal game inside the Murphy Center as the Hampton Bulldogs edged out West Carroll, 60-56.
The Bulldogs (27-8) used a hot-shooting second quarter when the War Eagles were as cold as ice.
It is the first state tournament win for Hampton since 2016 and it will meet East Robertson in Friday’s semifinals at 5:30 p.m.
“I thought our kids started settling in and blocking out,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “We got in our press and we were able to make a couple of baskets.”
The Bulldogs found themselves down by five at the end of the first quarter, but proceeded to deliberately run offense and went on a 21-3 run.
Hampton went 10-for-21 from the field in the period while West Carroll shot 1-of-7.
West Carroll (22-5) started the third on a 14-2 run to get back in the game, but could never take the lead back.
“They came out in the second half and were hitting everything they threw up,” Buckles said. “I didn’t shoot very well, but I was able to knock a few down when we needed it.”
Morgan Lyons had a team-high 17 points for Hampton on 8-for-12 shooting. Lyons hit a critical underneath basket for the Dawgs with 1:17 left in the game that gave them the lead for good at 56-54.
“They gave me a good feed down low,” Lyons said. “When I get down low, I’m pretty much unstoppable down there. I was able to get a look and I made it.”
Lyons was also a member of the state runner-up football team in the fall.
“That’s a pretty good senior sendoff for me,” Lyons said. “Coming from a state championship game in football, I think it was easier to play on this big stage. It eased down the nerves for me.”
Cadon Buckles scored in double-figures as well for Hampton, netting 12 while Conor Burleson and Hayden Campbell each had 10.
The Bulldogs had 20 assists on 27 made baskets.
Burleson went down in the third quarter with what appeared to be a knee injury.
“We usually play 8 or 10 guys and we just had some other guys step up after that,” Smith said.
Campbell filled in admirably and grabbed a couple of key rebounds down the stretch. He ended the afternoon with five boards.
“Those were very critical,” Lyons said. “We needed them badly.”
West Carroll’s Jalen Anglin put on a show, torching the nets for a game-high 30 on 12-for-20 shooting.
The rest of the War Eagles had a tough time getting much going as Andrew Huff was next in scoring with 12. Outside of Anglin, West Carroll was 11-for-36 from the field.
“(Anglin) is one heck of a player,” Smith said. “We’re supposed to slow him down, but we didn’t do it all that well.”
If anything helped Hampton grab a 13-point halftime lead, it was the rebounding. The Bulldogs were out-rebounding West Carroll 24-10 at the break.
The final margin only ended up being six (38-32), but it ended up being the deciding factor.
“We just had a really bad shooting quarter,” first-year West Carroll coach Ryan Mansfield said. “There was some contact down low and some calls we didn’t get in that period. I’m not blaming the refs at all, but I think when we didn’t get those calls, that put some doubt in our heads and that created some adversity.”