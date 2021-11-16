Projected finish: 1. Hampton, 2. North Greene, 3. Unaka, 4. University High, 5. Cloudland
HAMPTON
Once again, Hampton is expected to get stronger as the basketball season progresses. That’s bad news for the rest of the league with the Watauga Valley coaches picking the Bulldogs as the league favorites.
It’s not by accident as Hampton usually makes a deep run into the football playoffs. In previous seasons, it’s worked out to the Bulldogs’ benefit. By the time they get ready for conference play, the Bulldogs have a starting five with experience and talented guys with their basketball legs.
It’s the case this year with Logan Whitehead, Conor Burleson, Isaiah McCoury, Dalton Holtsclaw and Cadon Buckles representing the starting five early in the season. Once football ends, Michael Harrison, Morgan Lyons and Austin Bentley will among those in the mix for significant playing time. Hayden Campbell is a 6-foot-5 sophomore center also capable of creating matchup problems.
UNAKA
The Rangers appear to be a dangerous team with offensive firepower.
Senior guard Joseph Slagle led all of Northeast Tennessee in 3-point shooting last season, while other get-after-it guards include Ryan Sexton and Joe-Z Blamo. Fresh off their production on the football field, brothers Devin and Landon Ramsey look to carry on the family’s tradition of outstanding basketball players.
While the guards look to play at a fast pace, Unaka has some size inside with a pair of 6-3 sophomore posts in Marcus Shoemaker and Brayden Powell.
UNIVERSITY HIGH
It will be a different team as University High’s all-time leading scorer, Kaleb Meredith, has graduated. Coach Herman Rice explained that his team is still trying to find its identity.
Still, there is a good mix of five seniors and underclassmen. Sophomore AJ Murphy is the starting point guard with John Carter and Jacob Pealer at wings. Seniors Hank Stott and Joseph Armstrong look to give the Bucs a good inside presence.
Brayden Ryder, Jordan Carter, Drew Finney, Alex Cole and Jackson Noland are all expected to contribute off the bench. Rice likes how they’re playing well together and are working hard during practice to get a lot accomplished.
CLOUDLAND
Much like Hampton, the Highlanders are waiting on many of their key players to finish up with football.
They could certainly surprise some people with nine seniors on the roster. They include 6-5 forward Victor Hicks and a bounty of talented guards. Caleb Sluder, Dylan Shell, Seth Birchfield, Dont’e Williams and Eli Benfield are all capable of breaking down defenders.
Add in underclassmen, including Gage McKinney and Dylan McClellan, and coach Spencer Nave has plenty of options to put on the floor.
Three Rivers Conference
Projected finish: 1. South Greene, 2. Chuckey-Doak, 3. Johnson County, 4. West Greene, 5. Happy Valley
JOHNSON COUNTY
The Longhorns have two seniors, Preston Greer and Zack Parsons, but veteran coach Austin Atwood believes this could be his most competitive team since the 2018-19 team that made it all the way to the sectional round.
Greer, a 6-foot point guard, looks to lead the offense with Graham Reece and Austin West battling at the No. 2 guard. Dalton Robinson is at the wing/small forward with Parsons and 6-5 Connor Simcox at the posts.
There’s plenty of competition, including juniors Caleb and Connor Pierce, and Skylar Lawson, a 6-foot shooting guard, for playing time.
Seeing his team go through some tough practices, Atwood sees the Longhorns being a factor in the new Three Rivers if they stay healthy and the bench continues to develop.
HAPPY VALLEY
The Warriors hope a move to a new league with schools their size gives them more of a fighting chance this season.
Junior Colby Chausse will lead Happy Valley at the point-guard position. Other starters include Troy Williams and James Murray on the wings. The Warriors hope to get good production in the post from seniors Landon Babb and Blake Garmon, who was the team’s sixth man last season.
There’s hope senior Antonio Martin will be back the second half of the season from a knee injury.