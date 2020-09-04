HAMPTON — Friday night’s football game at J.C. Campbell Stadium was tight for three quarters, then Hampton delivered the knockout punch.
The Bulldogs scored 21 fourth-quarter points to storm to a 28-0 victory over county rival Happy Valley in a crucial Region 1-2A clash.
With the win, Hampton improved to 2-0 on the young season, while HV fell to 1-1. It was the regional opener for both teams.
HAMPTON RUN GAME, DEFENSE SETS THE TONE
The ground game sparked the Bulldogs’ offensive side, while their defense made HV work for every inch.
Hampton rushed for 294 yards in the game, while the defense limited HV to minus-4 yards rushing. Conor Jones had three touchdowns on the night as the junior had 63 yards on 14 carries. Aidan Vines tallied 103 yards on 17 rushes.
LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES
Each team saw its offensive opportunities limited in the first half as the two squads combined for six possessions.
After the Bulldogs forced Happy Valley off the field on the opening drive, HHS embarked on a 13-play drive, moving inside the HV 5. However, Gabe Nickles jumped on a fumble in the end zone to end the Hampton drive.
The Warriors answered with an 11-play drive but were forced to punt on the ensuing possession.
Jones capped the next Hampton drive with a 19-yard score and a Michael Harrison extra point gave Hampton a 7-0 lead.
WET SECOND HALF
The skies opened during the half, and both teams struggled to get traction in the third quarter.
Happy Valley forced two Hampton fumbles but was unable to get anything going despite hard running from Matthew Bahn.
With 9:02 remaining in the game, Jones scored his second touchdown of the night, and the Bulldogs never looked back.
LEADERS
In addition to Jones and Vines, Hampton was paced by Morgan Lyons who had 11 carries for 80 yards. Jones finished 3-of-4 passing for 65 yards. Ty McElyea added a touchdown in the closing minutes for the Bulldogs.
Harrison was 4-for-4 on extra points.
For Happy Valley, Eli Ayers went 5-of-9 passing for 69 yards. Andrew Little had four catches for 52 yards while Alex Lunceford had 17 yards receiving.
UP NEXT
Hampton takes on another county foe in non-conference action next week as the Bulldogs travel to Cloudland. Happy Valley will welcome Unicoi County to Warrior Hill for a non-league contest.