The inside game was the key for the Hampton boys basketball team in Tuesday’s 61-55 Watauga Valley Conference road win over University High inside Brooks Gym.
Conor Burleson played the role of the bully down low for the Bulldogs, tallying a game-high 22 points on 11 of 16 shooting and also grabbing 14 rebounds.
“Conor played really well and I thought our kids put the ball where it needed to go tonight,” Hampton coach Ned Smith said. “I know Conor got the points, but our guards did a good job of getting him the ball.”
Smith’s outfit was coming off a wild double-overtime win at Johnson County on Monday night. It looked like the ‘Dogs had heavy legs at the beginning of the game, but it helps to go 12 or 13 deep at a Class A school.
“Our kids are coming together with good chemistry,” Smith said. “They’re moving the ball, passing it and playing together really well.”
“The kids played hard tonight and it showed that we can compete with anybody in the conference,” UH coach Herman Rice said. “We’ve had a lot of setbacks this year and punches thrown at us that we couldn’t control. The kids are resilient, though.
“Hampton is a great team and Ned is a phenomenal coach.”
Morgan Lyons also chipped in 15 for Hampton on 6 of 12 shooting and connected on three of his six attempts at the foul line.
The Bucs were led by senior point guard Kaleb Meredith pouring in a game-high 24 points. He was 9 of 19 from the floor and 6 of 10 from the charity stripe.
UH did not shoot well from distance, going only 4 of 21. The Bucs turned the ball just 11 times, but could not out-rebound the larger Hampton quintet.
“Meredith still got 24 and I think he’s one of the top players in the area,” Smith said.
University High took a 43-40 lead going into the fourth quarter after trailing by a bucket at the half. What kept the Bucs in the game during the stretch was a string of three Hampton turnovers in the first three minutes of the third quarter.
The ‘Dogs, however, righted the ship and turned the ball over only three more times in the second half.
“We figure if we can keep it around 12 or 13 turnovers that you’ll win most of the time,” Smith said.
Hampton shot 25 of 56 from the field and held the Bucs to only 19 of 50 on the evening.
University High is in one of the toughest stretches that any cage team could fathom — five conference games in seven days and four of them are on the road.
“This is one of the things that really isn’t fair to the kids,” Rice said. “We were quarantined for a month and we missed a big part of the conference schedule and now we have to lump it all together. That’s life and we have to pick up and go on.”