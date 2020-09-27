After two days of rain, Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said it was a “sloppy, nasty mess” at Johnson County’s football field Friday night.
“The field had about an inch of water on it,” Lunsford said. “It wasn’t a downpour during the game, but by the time you left you were soaking wet.”
But undefeated Hampton simply adapted to the unfriendly weather conditions.
“We took the ball on the opening drive, and I don’t know how many plays we ran, but we took the majority of the first period off the clock,” Lunsford said. “We moved the ball in chunks, controlled the clock, controlled the line of scrimmage and the game.
“The conditions (Friday night) didn’t line up to doing anything different. We tried to do other things, but we had bad exchanges because the ball was wet. We couldn’t throw and couldn’t catch. It made us stay in what we were doing.”
Hampton eventually earned a 33-0 win over their mountain rivals.
It was the fourth straight win to start the season for Bulldogs, who have been nothing short of dominant thus far. They have outscored their opponents 127-19, combining a refusal-to-bend defense with a grass-roots level of control at the offensive line of scrimmage.
Lunsford credited defensive coordinator Jake Jenkins with a key hand in getting the Bulldogs off to a rousing start on that side of the ball.
“He does a great job with them,” Lunsford said. “We are big up front and we bring a lot of pressure. We are hard to block.”
On the offensive line, the Bulldogs have plenty to work with as well. Doug Tolley, Caleb McKinney, R.D. Ward, James Tolley and Nathan Weatherby each had their moments against the Longhorns.
“The effort we have gotten from Doug has made a difference,” Lunsford said. “McKinney has played tight end, guard and fullback. The same thing with Ward, he has played all over the line and fullback.”
Against Johnson County, Aidan Vines scored on a 35-yard run, Johnathan Greenwell had a 42-yard pick-six, and quarterback Conor Jones added scoring runs of 57 and 11 yards.
“Conor does it all for us,” Lunsford said. “He had an interception and would have had another one, but the kids ran into each other and knocked it out of his hands. And he was one of our leading tacklers.
“Conor commanded the offense. Any time you play a rain game like that, you worry about exchanges. He limited mistakes.”
Lunsford said Morgan Lyons and Vines both ran the ball well.
Another standout for the Bulldogs was Michael Harrison.
“He hasn’t missed an extra point all season and he hit a 27-yard field goal (Friday night),” Lunsford said. “That gave us a two-possession lead (10-0) at halftime.”
Harrison also authored a 65-yard punt and raced down the field to make the tackle. He pinned another punt down at the 1-yard line.
“It had good back spin, landed at the 2-yard line and bounced back to the one,” Lunsford said. “The kids were chanting ‘MVP! MVP!’ to him after the game.”
Next up for the Bulldogs is a Region 1-2A game against Sullivan North.
“We just need to continue to improve and work,” Lunsford said. “Things are never perfect. We have to throw the ball more, and get more people involved. If we get more people involved, we will be hard to stop.”