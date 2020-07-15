Denny Hamlin loves the NASCAR All-Star Race coming to Bristol Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota believes it is the jolt the event needs. For the drivers, he sees Wednesday’s race as an all-out sprint to the finish.
“I love the venue change. I think it’s going to be exciting,” he said. “You’re going to have to push each and every lap. You’re likely to see a Bristol of old if sticky stuff is put down where we’re fighting for the bottom. We won’t run enough laps to wear it out. It will be a dominant bottom groove. It will be who can get down there and make time.
“I love it being on a short track and think it’s a fitting place for it.”
It’s a place where Hamlin nearly won in May. He got into the wall with 10 laps to go while battling Joey Logano and Chase Elliott for the lead in the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500. He’s ready to come back and take another crack at it after coming so close.
“We knew we were strong there during the Food City race. We’re pretty optimistic we can go there and win,” he said. “There is prestige whether you are running there in an exhibition All-Star Race or a 500-lap race, you want to win at Bristol.”
It’s certainly not a guarantee of winning.
Hamlin, a 41-time Cup Series winner and a two-time winner of the Bristol Night Race, knows the drivers aren’t shy about moving someone out of the way if that’s what it takes. The chances of that happening with no points involved and a million dollars going to the winner increase significantly.
“It’s going to be intense, for sure — especially for someone within bumper’s reach of the car in front of them,” he said. “We’ll have to see how it plays out. We saw in the spring race that guys weren’t afraid to run into one another for the race win. Even if you’re not up front, you need to put yourself in proximity to be able to capitalize.”
A product of the Virginia short tracks, he loves that NASCAR has implemented the “choose rule” to give drivers the option to take the high lane or low lane on a restart. The high line has normally been dominant in the later stages of Bristol races, but with the All-Star Race broken up in segments with the last, a 15-lap shootout, it might be the low groove which the drivers are fighting for.
“I love the choose rule. It will be the most challenging at that track of all tracks,” he said. “How small it is, you’ve got to make a decision right before you go green. If it’s successful there, I’d like to see it implemented at future races.”
Whichever line he chooses, Hamlin is likely to be a major contender.
He started the season off with a third win in the Daytona 500 and has four wins overall, tying him with Kevin Harvick for the most this season. Hamlin feels his win total should be higher, recently blowing a tire at the Brickyard 400 with only nine laps to go.
“From week-to-week, I would say this is the best team I’ve ever had,” he said. “We should have won about four or five in a row. We go to the race track and I’m confident we have a race-winning car. That doesn’t come by every season. You have ups and downs.
“I still feel as an organization, we’re going to get better. We’re not at our optimal level yet, but the 11 team is running as high as we can.”