Henry Hamlin doesn’t look so tough when he’s smiling, but put the helmet and pads on and the Daniel Boone linebacker is ready to do whatever it takes to win.
“He’s a good run defender, a good pass defender and he understands what we’re trying to do,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins says. “He can make adjustments out there without me having to do anything from the sideline.”
Hamlin was a member of the Johnson City Press/Kingsport Times News All-Tough Guy team last year and he’s back for another go.
“It was cool,” Hamlin said of the postseason accolade. “My brother (Will) had gotten it in the past, but I didn’t know what it all was.”
Hamlin, a junior on a defense packed with nine seniors, will be looked upon as a leader on the team. It’s a responsibility he embraces but one he also shares.
“Anyone who’s starting has a job to be a leader on the team,” he said. “We all need to act as leaders.”
Hamlin plays a little tight end on offense, but he makes his hay at linebacker, a position that gives him freedom to make plays all over the field.
“I like how no matter where the ball’s a going, it’s your job to be involved,” he said. “Running everywhere, it’s your job to be the quarterback on defense.”
Ask Jenkins what makes Hamlin special and he beams.
“He’s a coach on the field,” Jenkins said. “We’ve always had some really good linebackers here. He’s a great kid, 4.0 in the classroom, a real character kid.
“He’s just a junior and he’s going to have some opportunities to play somewhere in the future if he wants to. We’re glad he’s with us.”
The Trailblazers finished 5-6 last year and captured the championship of Region 1-5A by closing the regular season with three consecutive wins. They lost to Knox Central in the round of 16 of the state Class 5A playoffs.
“We expect to be the conference champs and get into the playoffs deeper this year,” Hamlin said. “We’ve got a good chance. We have a lot of guys with experience. We didn’t lose too much from last year, so hopefully we have a strong year coming.”
