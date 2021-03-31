Matt Halvorsen was already planning on going to graduate school, so you can imagine his joy when he found out he can continue to play basketball while doing it.
Halvorsen, a Kingsport resident, will graduate from Western Carolina University in May with a finance degree. After four years on the basketball team, he’s the school’s all-time leading 3-point shooter.
Now he’s taking his shooting skills to Florida.
Halvorsen will play next season as a graduate transfer at Florida Gulf Coast while starting work on his master’s in business administration. He’s getting that opportunity because the NCAA ruled that the COVID-19 season would not count against a year of eligibility and everybody gets an extra season.
“This would have been my last year,” Halvorsen said. “About December when they made that rule, I was super pumped about that. I was planning on getting my MBA anyway. Now I can play as well. I’m excited about that part.
“After the season ended, I talked with my family and the coaches and we decided it would be best if I found a new experience to go to grad school. I had a ton of schools contact me, way more than my high school recruitment.”
Halvorsen scored 1,266 points for the Catamounts, making a school-record 297 shots from 3-point range.
Florida Gulf Coast, of the Atlantic Sun, made the Sweet 16 in 2012, becoming the first No. 15 seed to do so. Halvorsen was 16 years old when that happened and it left an impression.
“They’ve been back to the tournament two more times since then,” he said. “I’m pretty excited.”
Halvorsen, whose brother Brad is still on the team at Western Carolina, said he left on good terms.
“I loved it here at Western,” he said. “Everything here ended positively. I had great teammates. Coach (Larry) Hunter and then coach (Mark) Prosser did a great job. I’ll remember it being a great experience. I met some of my best friends here. We never reached our ultimate goal, but I think we have a chance to cut down the nets.”