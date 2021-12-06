The volleyball season was a successful one across the board for teams in Northeast Tennessee.
There were four teams that made the sectional round in Class AAA and Class AA combined, but only Sullivan East was able to prevail with a win and a ticket to the state tournament.
The All-Northeast Tennessee team this year is composed of players that exemplified great athletic ability on the court and helped lead their squads to a successful season.
This year’s All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year is Science Hill middle blocker Jordan Hallman.
Joining Hallman with top honors as the All-Northeast Tennessee defensive player of the year is West Ridge’s Allie Jordan.
The following makes up the rest of the first team: Science Hill setter Kinley Norris, Unicoi County outside hitter Shelby Miller, Sullivan East opposite hitter Riley Nelson, Tennessee High libero Sydnee Pendland and Daniel Boone serving specialist Rylee Wines.
This year’s All-Northeast Tennessee coach of the year is Sullivan East’s Tracy Graybeal.
Graybeal’s squad was predicted to win the Three Rivers Conference at the beginning of the season. After getting swept by Tennessee High in the regular season, Graybeal rallied her troops and won the district and region tournaments in resounding fashion.
The Lady Patriots qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2010 and performed well in Murfreesboro. Graybeal qualified for her first state tournament in 20 years.
East lost the first game against Signal Mountain, won an elimination game against Lawrence County and ultimately bowed out to Anderson County on the third day of the tournament.
JORDAN HALLMAN
Hallman’s passion is obvious when watching the Lady Hilltoppers play and that is one of the primary reasons she will be continuing her career at Virginia Tech.
Her efficiency as a hitter and an offensive threat was unmatched in this area. She had the second-highest hitting percentage in the state (.428).
Her energy and fierce competitive mindset is something that will be hard to replace. She was on the leaderboard in two other categories for state leaderboards (22nd in kills and 23rd in service aces).
The 6-foot-3 Hallman finished with final season stats were 313 kills, 67 aces, 84 digs and 54 blocks. Hallman was the District 1-AAA tournament MVP, first-team all-conference, all-region tournament team and a second-team selection on the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) All-American team.
ALLIE JORDAN
The Lady Wolves were consistently one of the best defensive teams in the area, which comes as no surprise coming from the hard-nosed mentality of Sullivan South, Central and North programs that combined to make the new high school.
Jordan epitomized the meaning of clutch on defense.
She routinely bailed out West Ridge in big-time situations, seemingly getting to anywhere on the floor in a matter of a split second.
Jordan led the area with an impressive 566 digs on defense.
KINLEY NORRIS
Norris was not only one of the best setters in the area, but one of the best in the state. She finished fifth in the state for assists, tallying 927 on the season and 1,454 for her career.
She also had 170 digs, 121 kills and 66 aces. Norris was an AVCA All-American Honorable Mention in addition to being a first-team all-conference selection, all-district tournament team and the regional tournament MVP.
SHELBY MILLER
Miller was the main threat of the Lady Blue Devils offense this season and it was certainly a breakout one.
And when she was out for more than a handful of matches this season, it showed.
Miller finished the season with some 200 kills and was voted the Three Rivers Conference player of the year.
RILEY NELSON
Nelson was an integral part of the Sullivan East attack this season, being voted Three Rivers Conference hitter of the year and winning both the district and regional tournament MVPs.
Nelson finished the season with 251 kills, 74 blocks, 242 digs and 37 aces.
SYDNEE PENDLAND
Pendland was only a sophomore this season and was voted early on by her teammates as the team captain.
She proved over and over again that she was not only the best defensive player in the Three Rivers Conference, but in the area as a whole. She was voted as the conference defensive player of the year.
Pendland’s final stats were 493 digs, 42 aces and 59 assists in addition to being named to the all-district tournament and all-region tournament teams.
RYLEE WINES
Wines played out of position most of the fall and was basically Boone’s utility player that could be slotted in at nearly every position.
She played everywhere from outside to setter to defensive specialist at times, but she is naturally a defensive mastermind.
The second team honorees are Dobyns-Bennett opposite hitter Whitley Maupin and middle blocker Riley Brandon, West Ridge setter Olivia DeLung, Science Hill libero Lexi Kalogeros and outside hitter Autumn Holmes, Sullivan East defensive specialist Hayley Grubb and Elizabethton serving specialist Mattie Davis.