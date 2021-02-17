Nearly three years since his last fight, Johnson City boxer Robert Hall Jr. is scheduled to return to the ring Saturday night.
Hall (12-1) will face Kentucky fighter Portland Pringle in a six-round cruiserweight bout in Shelbyville. It will be his first action since scoring a second-round TKO over James Jones in June 2018.
In the two fights prior, Hall won the WBC United States championship with a 10-round unanimous decision in Johnson City. Hall suffered his only professional loss the next time out, losing a ninth-round knockout to Imre Szello for the WBO Intercontinental title in Hungary.
Now 29, Hall isn’t worried about ring rust. The 6-foot-3 boxer with an orthodox style feels extensive training has him ready to go.
“I’ve been sparring with some guys from Knoxville, conditioning and working hard,” Hall said. “I’ve been running over three miles some days. I’ve had longer fights and know how to pace myself if needed.”
Hall, who has nine knockouts, would obviously like to end the fight quicker than go the distance. While he has done film study and seen how Pringle will often drop his hands when throwing an overhand right, this fight is more about testing himself.
“I don’t get too caught up on video because anyone can change their style,” Hall said. “If you watch me from three years ago, I fight a little different now. I’m focused on my craft and trying to improve on things from my last fight.
“I’m trying to have more of a professional mindset that the cruiserweights and heavyweights have where you focus more on the punch than the combo. So I’ve been working on my power and how effective my punches are.”
LONG STOPS COMBS
Dustin Long also made a long awaited return to the ring last Saturday night in Murfreesboro.
The Johnson City boxer (4-1-2) won by first-round technical knockout over Billy Combs, a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who was making his professional boxing debut. It was Long’s first fight since a fourth-round knockout of Marsellos Wilder in October 2019.
Long is now in line for a big fight in April on a major boxing card.
SHOWCASE MMA
The lineup for the Showcase MMA 17 card is coming together with Jeromy Mitchell versus Steven New for the Pro 145-pound title, currently the headline fight.
There are also Muay Thai and K-1 style fights on the card scheduled for March 27 at MeadowView Convention Center.
Zach Mannon from Jonesville, Virginia, is scheduled to face South Carolina fighter Tylando Mattress for the Showcase MMA amateur heavyweight title.
The Showcase MMA 16 card took place at MeadowView on Jan. 30 with former Western Carolina University football player Shonte Barnes making quick work of Michigan fighter Erick Lozano with a first-round knockout.
Chandler Cole from Coeburn, Virginia, won by a first-round TKO over another Michigan fighter, Derrick Weaver, in the co-main event. Johnson City fighters Randall Austin Jr. and Logan Hilton and Kingsport fighters Dalton Goins, William Herron and Amber Floyd were among the night’s other winners.