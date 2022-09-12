Football David Crockett at Dobyns-Bennett (copy)

Dobyns-Bennett's Peyton Franklin (22) carries the ball against David Crockett on Friday. The Indians are in a three-way tussle for first place in Region 1-6A.

 Todd Brase

Yes, we blinked.

Friday’s games will mark the halfway point of the high school football season for area teams who haven’t had their bye week. As hard as that may be to imagine, it brings a need to see how teams have positioned themselves for region success — and in addition, playoff seeding.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you