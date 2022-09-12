Yes, we blinked.
Friday’s games will mark the halfway point of the high school football season for area teams who haven’t had their bye week. As hard as that may be to imagine, it brings a need to see how teams have positioned themselves for region success — and in addition, playoff seeding.
REGION 1-6A
Things have fallen into place with Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill and Jefferson County in position to battle it out for two of the top three spots.
The Indians get Jeff County on Sept. 30 while the Hilltoppers play the Patriots on Oct. 14.
REGION 2-6A
Maryville got dinged by Class 3A rival Alcoa, but the Rebels should still win their region. Bradley Central should be No. 2.
REGION 1-5A
It looks like Daniel Boone and Morristown West will go a long way toward settling the top spot Friday.
REGION 2-5A
It’s the same deal with Knoxville West or Sevier County taking firm control with a win Friday.
REGION 1-4A
It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Greeneville doesn’t capture the title. The question is second place: Elizabethton must get its offense in gear to reach that spot. If the Cyclones don’t, Seymour and Sullivan East are the biggest threats.
REGION 2-4A
Anderson County will likely roll to this title. Gibbs has a good offense, and is the top threat for the No. 2 spot.
REGION 1-3A
This league is perhaps stronger than advertised. Chuckey-Doak and West Greene have both displayed evidence they could challenge top-spot favorite Unicoi County.
REGION 2-3A
As usual it’s all Alcoa, all of the time. Gatlinburg-Pittman looks like the best bet for No. 2 with maybe a challenge from Northview Academy.
REGION 1-2A
Hampton is a strong holder of the favorite role, but still has the usual challenge of South Greene on Sept. 30.
REGION 2-2A
Rockwood resides in the favorite role, with Oneida and York Institute positioning for the runner-up finish and a later-season shot at the Tigers.
REGION 1-1A
Despite its overall mark, Cloudland can take an iron-fisted grip of the top spot by beating Cosby next week.
Unaka remains as the favorite for the No. 2 position.
REGION 2-1A
Coalfield and Oakdale may decide the top-spot issue in Thursday’s game. Greenback still has a voice in the conversation.
HISTORICAL STATS
Sports writer Tanner Cook dug into Northeast Tennessee history and came up with the following picture about the elite company visited by Daniel Boone so far this season.
After tossing three shutouts and a seven-point game, Boone put itself in position to become only the ninth team in the last 77 years to allow a total of 10 points or less through the first five games of a season.
Here is the prestigious list:
• Dobyns-Bennett (1947; 0 points)
• Dobyns-Bennett (1963; 6 points)
• Elizabethton (1982; 6 points)
• Elizabethton (1965; 7 points)
• Johnson County (1980; 7 points)
• Dobyns-Bennett (1949; 8 points)
• Hampton (1978; 9 points)
• Greeneville (2018, 10 points)
The last local team to post shutouts in four of its first five games was Sullivan South in 1991. The Rebels blanked Morristown East, Elizabethton, Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan Central before a 24-14 win over Science Hill. South was 10-0 that season before losing to Greeneville in overtime in the playoffs.
HOW WE VOTED
Here’s a look at how the Johnson City Press/Times News voted for the local teams in this week’s state rankings.
Class 6A — 3. Dobyns-Bennett
Class 5A — 5. Daniel Boone
Class 4A — 2. Greeneville
Class 3A — 5. Unicoi County, 9. Chuckey-Doak
Class 2A — 1. Hampton
Class 1A — None
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Morristown West at Daniel Boone: It’s the biggest challenge to date for the Trailblazers as the Trojans have displayed a strong offense while building a 3-1 record.
West pushed Greeneville to the limit in Friday’s 28-21 loss, which is another indication of the Trojans’ overall strength.
David Crockett at Tennessee High: After a couple of tough weeks where the Pioneers struggled, it’s an important region game. Crockett has a chance to get back in the Region 1-5A title chase.
The Vikings sandwiched a road win between blowout losses to Dobyns-Bennett and Karns.