It was mostly status quo for this week’s rankings.

Team W-L Prv 1. Dobyns-Bennett 4-0 1 2. Greeneville 4-0 2 3. Daniel Boone 4-0 3 4. Hampton 4-0 4 5. Science Hill 3-1 5 6. Unicoi County 4-0 6 7. David Crockett 2-2 7 8. Chuckey-Doak 3-1 9 9. Elizabethton 0-3 8 10. Sullivan East 2-2 10

Top player

Drake Fisher, Sullivan East

East’s offense was on a roll with the senior quarterback leading the way. In a 50-26 win over Johnson County, Fisher connected on 25 of 35 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 23 yards and another score.

Defensive unit

Daniel Boone Trailblazers

Like it has all season, Boone locked it down in a 7-0 victory over Elizabethton.

The Trailblazers held the Cyclones to 183 total yards, picked off a pass, and stopped nine of 13 third-down conversion attempts. They also got an interception from Brayden Blankenship, and a clutch late-fourth-quarter sack from Luke Scott.

The Hogs Award

Sullivan East Patriots

With plenty of time to throw and more room to run, the Patriots’ skill players can thank the PatHogs for their success.

East’s line paved the way for 206 yards rushing and enough time to complete 25 of 35 passes for 71 percent.