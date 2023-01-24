East Tennessee State is about to put its road winning streak on the line, and it will come with a chance at revenge.

ETSU plays at Mercer in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday night, marking the first time the Bucs have seen an opponent twice this season. The Bears won the previous meeting 68-55 at Freedom Hall less than two weeks ago.

