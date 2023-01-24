East Tennessee State is about to put its road winning streak on the line, and it will come with a chance at revenge.
ETSU plays at Mercer in a Southern Conference basketball game Wednesday night, marking the first time the Bucs have seen an opponent twice this season. The Bears won the previous meeting 68-55 at Freedom Hall less than two weeks ago.
“They got the best of us,” ETSU’s Jamarius Hairston said. “They out-toughed us last time at our place, so we’re definitely planning on doing the same at theirs.”
ETSU has won all four road Southern Conference games this season and if that trend is going to continue, chances are Hairston will have to play a bigger role.
Hairston, the last addition to the roster and a grad transfer from Lees-McRae, has begun to see increased playing time in recent games and he has delivered. The 6-foot-4 guard from Salisbury, North Carolina, helped the Bucs beat Chattanooga on Saturday with 10 points and seven rebounds. He hit three 3-pointers and contributed a big blocked shot as ETSU began to pull away.
“I just attribute it to my teammates,” Hairston said. “They found me in my spots. I put a lot of work in outside of practice so when I go into games I’m very confident in my shot. I think my teammates were and my coaches as well.”
Hairston, who averaged 20 points a game in junior college, played only 20 games in two seasons at Lees-McRae because of the COVID-shortened season and an injury during his senior year.
He graduated with a business degree and made the Conference Carolina’s Presidential Honor Roll.
After deciding to play one more year of basketball, he contacted ETSU. Coach Desmond Oliver had one more scholarship available and decided to take a chance on Hairston, figuring he’d be a practice player.
Now, with backup guard DeAnthony Tipler in and out of the lineup and freshman Kristian Shaw having left the team, Hairston is starting to see some serious playing time. He had to battle an injury earlier this season as well, but he hasn't let that slow his progress.
“There’s been some challenges,” Hairston said. “There’s been some good days and bad days. I’ve just always remembered who I am. That’s the biggest thing. Just confidence. Just keep going and stay level headed and keep working. That’s always been my thing, my work ethic. I think I’m starting to really show that.”
ETSU comes into the game 8-13 overall 4-4 in the SoCon. Mercer is 9-12, 2-6.
LAST TIME OUT
ETSU cruised past Chattanooga 78-62 as Jordan King scored 29 points and Jalen Haynes added 23 points and 13 rebounds. Haynes was 11 of 13 from the field and had his way with the Mocs in the absence of Jake Stephens, the 7-footer who was out with a hand injury.
LAST MEETING
The Bears pulled away from a 31-28 halftime lead and won going away against the Bucs on Jan. 14 in Freedom Hall.
Two of ETSU’s top three scorers had off nights as Haynes went 1 for 7 from the field and Tipler missed all seven of his shots.
King was coming off his 42-point game against The Citadel and Mercer dogged him from the start, limiting him to nine shots. He made four and scored 13 points.
The Bears were led by Luis Hurtado, who scored 14 points and made 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
HOME AND AWAY
ETSU’s Kevin Brown has confirmed that the Bucs are the only Division I program to have won all of their conference road games while losing all of their conference home games.
Interestingly enough, the ETSU women’s team has done the same, standing 0-3 at home and 2-0 on the road.
ON THE HORIZON
The Bucs return home Saturday for a rematch with Chattanooga at 1 p.m. It will be the second doubleheader at Freedom Hall as the ETSU women’s team takes on UNC Greensboro at 1 p.m.