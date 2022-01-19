Last week, Lauren Gullett was announced as Milligan’s interim flag football head coach for the upcoming spring season.
Gullett was a standout softball plater at the Georgia Tech, where she graduated with a degree in science, technology and culture in 1998. She played flag football competitively with the Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona from 2013 to 2015.
Gullett has served as the director of admissions and recruitment for Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan since 2015. She will continue in this role while assuming the interim coaching role with flag football.
Milligan’s women’s flag football team is set to begin its second season in spring 2022. The Buffs were one of 13 NAIA schools that competed in the NAIA’s inaugural women’s flag season last year.
In 2021, Milligan flag football recorded its first-ever touchdown, first victory and the team capped its season with a trip to the first-ever NAIA Invitational at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.
Indoor Track & Field
Milligan indoor track and field squads opened the 2022 portion of their schedule with a strong showing at the ETSU Invitational over the weekend. In a field of NCAA Division I, Division II and NAIA teams, Milligan’s men took third of 13 teams and the women were fourth out of 12.
Grad student Will Stockley ran 4:13.33 in the men’s mile to take third in a 42-runner field. His mark met the NAIA’s “A” national standard and ranks No. 3 nationally.
Stockley added another national qualifying time in the 800 (1:55.01). Sophomore Aaron Jones logged NAIA national qualifying times in the 3k (8:35.78) and mile (4:17.92).
Senior Avery DeWolf Burton topped a field of 25 runners in the women’s 3k at the ETSU Invitational with a 10:11.67 effort. Her time hit the NAIA “A” national standard ranks No. 6 nationally this season.
Junior Caitlin Dominy was the runner-up in the mile at ETSU with a national qualifying time of 5:11.72.
Stockley, Burton and junior Jemimah Ndune each collected AAC weekly awards for their efforts at ETSU. Ndune posted a career-high 4.96-meter long jump, the top mark in the conference in 2021-22.
Swimming
Milligan’s nationally ranked swim teams honored their seniors last Friday evening in the Buffs’ lone home meet of the 2022 spring semester.
Sophomore Kaylee Williams broke one of the longest-standing pool records in the Milligan Natatorium with a 1:16.72 in the 100-meter breaststroke. She also improved her own pool record in the 200 breast.
Sophomore Stephen Gilbert and freshman Andre Bazzana both bested the previous pool record in the 200-meter butterfly by over three seconds. Gilbert and Williams were honored Monday as the AAC’s swimmers of the week.
Entering the 2022 semester, Milligan men’s swimming ranks No. 5 nationally while the women check in at No. 6.
The Buffs head to Cumberlands on Saturday for a high profile dual meet. The Patriots currently are No. 2 in the NAIA in the men’s rankings and No. 3 on the women’s side.