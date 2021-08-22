BULLS GAP — Aaron Guinn was dominant at Volunteer Speedway once again.
The Russellville racer led all 25 laps of Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature at “Fan Appreciation Night.” It was a repeat for the driver of the black No. 97 after he dominated in similar fashion, leading flag-to-flag when he raced at Volunteer back in June.
Guinn runs the No. 97 as a tribute to his late grandfather Pete Clonce, a former East Tennessee dirt racer. No doubt, his grandfather would have been proud of the way Guinn had the field covered Saturday night.
He quickly pulled away from Phillip Thompson at the start of the race and again on a lap 8 restart. Guinn’s teammate, Travis Fultz, got around Thompson for second place, but his No. 329 car wasn’t able to match the speed of the 97.
Guinn, who won by a 2.353-second margin, changed his line somewhat throughout the race. He was particularly fast running the bottom of turns 3-4.
“I found a little moisture down there and I tried to get as close (to the wall) as I could,” Guinn said. “I had such a great race car and it was a great race.”
Fultz held on for second, while Pierce McCarter made a charge from back in the pack to finish third. Thompson rolled across the finish line fourth, one spot ahead of Johnson City driver Tim Maupin.
It was the first top-five finish of the season for Maupin, the 2014 track champion. He finally got the white No. 3 car where he was able to run different grooves on the track. With that, he was able to work his way towards the front after being caught back in the pack.
“The car finally handled the way I needed it to,” Maupin said. “We’re still down on the motor a little. The motor we’ve got, it’s due to be rebuilt. It’s not on the level of these guys by no means. But, I think we can take what we’ve got now and improve a lot."
SPORTSMAN LATE MODEL
Wayne Rader was just as dominating in the Sportsman Late Model feature, leading wire-to-wire in his black No. 01 machine.
With a “Smokey and the Bandit” style Firebird logo on the hood, the Parrottsville driver was off and trucking. He maintained a good enough gap over Knoxville driver Zach Sise to score his division-leading sixth win of the season.
Sise, in the white No. 9, finished second with Dustin Raltliff, Heath Alvey and Michael Boyd rounding out the top five.
CLASSIC
It was a classic finish in the Classic division as Mac Lockhart made a last-lap pass of Bobby Mays for his first win of the season. Lockhart made the winning move on the final turn, completing the slide job off turn 4.
Mays, a Jonesborough driver, led the entire race up to that point. He held off an early challenge from his nephew, Marcus Mays, which saw Marcus spin out on lap 8. Lockhart pressured Bobby Mays over the final six laps before making the pass.
Shaun Sise finished third, followed by Jimmy Rayhuff. Marcus Mays recovered from his earlier spin to race back to fifth.
OTHER DIVISIONS
David Clark passed Tracy Wolfe for the lead on lap 11 of the Street Stock feature and led the rest of the 20-lap race. Josh Henry charged to a second-place finish, followed by John Stevens, Colby Long and Shawn Henry.
Jason Wilde took over the lead in Front Wheel Drive after the wheel came off leader Daniel Tate’s car. Wilde won by nearly three seconds over runner-up Tyler Woodard. Danny Tate finished third, followed by Cody Bean and Scott Velez.
Randy Fly outdueled Steven Belue to win the Mini Late Model feature.