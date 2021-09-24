GREENEVILLE — Speed kills.
Greeneville, the state’s top-ranked team in Class 4A football, had six plays of 25 yards or longer in a 35-7 win over visiting Dobyns-Bennett on Friday night at Burley Stadium.
Running back Mason Gudger led the way for the Greene Devils (6-0) with 188 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. His touchdown runs were 28, 1, 60 and 45 yards.
After falling behind early, Dobyns-Bennett (5-1) stayed competitive for most of the contest. The Indians, ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Class 6A poll, scored on the opening possession of the second half to cut the Greeneville lead to just a touchdown.
Greeneville’s Jakobi Gillespie returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards down to the Dobyns-Bennett 15. The Greene Devils took advantage of the good field position to push the lead back to two scores.
“They’re extremely fast and if you take one bad angle or miss one tackle, they can take it to the house,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian said. “When we took good angles and where needed to be, we did a good job of constricting the space down. They’ve got so many guys, it’s like pick your poison.
“But, I was proud of all our kids. We played so hard and made it tough on them in the second quarter and a little in the third. We wanted to be in the game in the fourth quarter and we were.”
The Greene Devils’ explosiveness was shown on an opening kickoff return by Adjatay Dabbs to the Dobyns-Bennett 41. Gillespie caught a 22-yard pass from Brady Quillen the next play. Two plays later, less than a minute into the game, Gudger was in the end zone for the first score.
It only took one play the next Greeneville possession. Mason Laws took a short pass from Quillen and raced 57 yards for a 14-0 Greeneville lead.
Dobyns-Bennett’s defense stiffened after the opening two scores and didn’t allow another score in the first half. However, the Greeneville defense pitched a shutout. The Greene Devils have given up just one first-half touchdown all season.
“To win big games, you have to play good defense,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “It just shows what you those guys have been able to do. The preparation they put in during the week is paying off. I challenge them during practice. It’s hard at times and we don’t want to beat each other up, but they’re playing so hard in the game.”
The opening possession of the third quarter was a mixture of good news and bad news for the Indians. They put together a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, but starting quarterback Jake Carson was knocked out of the game after a hard hit by Greeneville’s Anthony Petersen which knocked his helmet off.
Noah Blankenship finished the drive and hit a wide-open Jonavan Gillespie for the Indians’ only score.
“It was a good throw and Jonavan is a play maker for us, who was able to get open,” Christian said. “Noah came in and did a good job. We might have to lean on him a little bit because I don’t know what Jake’s status is. We will see moving forward.”
Gudger moved forward a lot. He powered in with it fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. His last pair of touchdowns was seeing an opening and then turning on the afterburners to leave the Dobyns-Bennett defense behind.
“Coach told us we had to make big plays,” said Gudger, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior who has been timed at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash. “I knew I had to step up for my team.
Dobyns-Bennett dominated time of possession, having a 19-minute advantage. Blankenship finished with 8-of-17 passing for 107 yards, while Nathan Sons, Hayden Sherer and Hayden Russell all have two catches.
Andrew Myers had 14 rushes for 43 yards, while Hunter Minton finished with 13 carries for 39 yards.
As for Greene Devils, they have early wins over two-time defending Class 4A state champion and the win over the powerhouse Class 6A D-B program. Gudger feels there is still room for improvement.
“I think the sky is the limit for this team as long as we don’t get complacent and work hard,” Gudger said. “It’s hard telling how good we can be.”