The Tri-Cities area’s premier cycling event returns this weekend with the re-named Carter County Omnium.
It features Saturday’s major climbing event with the 36th annual Roan Groan road race which consists of 80 miles and nearly 10,000 feet of climbing for the Pro 1-2 men.
There is the Bank of Tennessee Time Trial, which is actually held in Unicoi County on a 3.2-mile course with a 1-mile climb. The event culminates with Sunday’s Ballad Health Criterium, held on a half-mile course over downtown Elizabethton.
In addition, there promises to be a stacked field of competitors including the return of 2019 Roan Groan and Omnium champion Stephen Bassett.
After the Roan Groan victory, he went on to finish second in the 2019 road national championship which were held in his hometown of Knoxville.
“The Roan Groan is a perfect race to train for the nationals. There’s not a lot of races in this area that have a big climb,” Bassett said. “You’re facing good competition and it’s close to home. For me, it clicks all the boxes.”
Different strategies have been used to win the Roan Groan.
Minnesota cyclist Isaac Bryant used a sprint over the final 200 meters to finish a half-second ahead of South Carolina rider Chris Mathis in last year’s road event. The race, held in cool, drizzly conditions worked out perfectly for him.
Like Bassett the previous year, Bryant won the overall Omnium title. Bassett used a late sprint to win the 2014 Roan Groan, but he went on the attack at the base of Roan Mountain and pulled away from his nearest rivals to win his second title in 2019.
“I’m thinking how to maximize what I can get out of the climb,” Bassett said. “The first part of the climb is the hardest. Most races, you think how you can save more for the second half of the climb. Sometimes, it’s more effective at the Roan Groan to lay it all out there early and see if you can hang on.
“It’s a little unusual where the start of the climb is so hard, but it’s fun to race aggressive. It seems 50 percent of the time, the breakaway wins and the other 50 percent, somebody from the main field wins.”
This will be Bassett’s first major American race in 2021. He has competed in Europe with a sixth-place finish in the Classic da Arrabida highlighting his efforts. He’s also raced in Spain, France and The Netherlands in addition to competing in Saudi Arabia in 2020.
OTHER CATEGORIES
Debbie Milne, a veteran cyclist from South Carolina, won her third women’s Omnium title last July. Her daughter, Alyssa, gave her the drafting help needed to win Sunday’s criterium and the overall victory.
Colombian rider Natalia Franco won last year’s Roan Groan, three minutes ahead of Milne at the finish of the women’s 55-mile course.
It’s the same course used by the Cat 3 and Elite Masters riders with 7,020 feet of climbing. The other cyclists ride 30 miles with 4,040 feet of climbing.