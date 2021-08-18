New Cherokee coach Josh Hensley likes what he has seen from his team this summer.
He expects more of the same grit and determination from the Chiefs, who look to improve from last season’s 2-8 campaign. With a daunting schedule, nothing with come easy, although Hensley certainly feels they can compete.
“We’re really excited about this upcoming season,” Hensley said. “We have a football team that has really worked hard and put their best foot forward this summer. The expectations are high and to compete at the 5A level, you’ve got to be disciplined, hard-nosed and have some grit about you.”
That can be said of quarterback Micah Jones. The signal-caller has certainly taken his lumps over his high school career, but it’s toughened him up and given him good experience heading into his senior season.
“He’s had a really good summer and I’m proud of how he’s stepped up in the leadership role,” Hensley said. “He’s a guy playing with a lot of confidence and the team knows he’s the guy back there.”
Also back there is bruising running back Landon Jackson as well as Thomas Hughes and Kalija Sexton.
The Chiefs are certainly deep are receiver with the coach mentioning nine guys who could see playing time.
They include: Will Price, Parker Bailey, Preston McNally, Elijah Tipton, Aidan Webb, Matt Newton, Brady Leroy, Logan Brewer and Aden Parson. They even have a receiver named James Bond, but he wears 20 instead of 007.
“We are certainly hoping for some balance,” Hensley said. “We like what all the receivers bring to the table and we’ve got an offensive line that is the backbone of this football team. There is a lot of Friday night experience with that group. You have four guys who have started since they were sophomores and we’re going to have lean heavily on them this year.”
That backbone has Gage Jarnagin at center with Thomas Faust at left guard and Taylor Sharpless at right guard. Devan Carpenter mans the all-important left-tackle spot with Dalton Pearson at right tackle.
Turning to the defense, Brayden Combs and Hunter Adkins line up at ends with Josh Calhoun, Sharples, Pearson and Jarnigan rotating as tackles.
“We’re still trying figure out some things on the defensive side of the ball, but I like where we’re at,” Hensley said. “If you’re going to be successful in high school football, you have to stop the run and I feel we’re on the way to doing that. You have to make the opposing team uncomfortable and do your job the best you can.”
Isaac Williams and Jackson are inside linebackers with Newton and Price looking to rack up tackles at outside linebacker.
Bailey and Henley lead the defensive backfield with Tipton, McNally and Webb. Nick Sumpter serves as the kicker and punter with McNally and Price returning kicks.