Volunteer Speedway is scheduled to host the Drydene Xtreme Dirtcar Series with the second annual “Grinch at the Gap” on Saturday afternoon.
The current weather forecast looks good for Saturday. If it does change between now and then, alternate plans are to race Sunday.
The Xtreme Dirtcar Series is a winter series of six events in Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. Top stars from the World of Outlaws Late Models, including Hawkins County legend Scott Bloomquist, are scheduled to compete in a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win main event on the 4/10-mile dirt oval.
South Carolina racer Chris Madden is the defending “Grinch at the Gap” champion.
There are eight classes racing overall including a 30-lap feature for the Crate Late Models and a 25-lap feature for the Sportsman Late Models. Twenty-lap features are scheduled for the Modified Street, Street Stock, Classic, Front Wheel Drive and Mini Late Model classes.
Grandstand gates open at 10 a.m. with hot laps at noon, followed by qualifying and racing.
OWENS AND LARSON
Jimmy Owens, who recently won the Crate Late Model national title race at Bulls Gap, returned to his Super Late Model ride last Saturday to capture the Leftover event at 411 Speedway.
Owens, who won his fourth Lucas Oil national championship in 2020,” overtook Cory Hedgecock for the lead on lap 17. With his green and white No. 20 in command, the driver nicknamed the “Newport Nightmare” wasn’t about to relinquish the top spot. Hedgecock finished a straightaway behind in second with Randy Weaver taking third.
Kyle Larson, who is scheduled to return to the Cup Series in 2021, swept the Copper Classic in Arizona over the weekend. It was his 45th win of the season in dirt-track competition. Carson Macedo finished second in Saturday’s winged sprint car feature. Rico Abreu, who briefly ran in the NASCAR Trucks before returning to the open-wheel ranks, finished third.
ARCA AT BRISTOL
The 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule was released Monday with a Thursday, Sept. 16 race at Bristol Motor Speedway to once again be a doubleheader with the NASCAR Truck Series.
It is one of 11 races held in conjunction with NASCAR races.
The season opener is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 at Daytona and the season will conclude in late October at Kansas, which is the only venue to host two events.
PRACTICE, QUALIFY, RACE
One of the hot debates on satellite radio has been NASCAR’s decision in 2020 to have no practice and qualifying for Cup Series races. It’s a financial bonus for the race teams as they don’t have to bring a backup car or extra crew to the races.
Looking ahead, NASCAR has indicated most 2021 event will be conducted the same way.
The Daytona 500 is scheduled to have its usual format with multiple practices, qualifying, and the twin duals before the Sunday race. Races at new venues for Cup like Nashville, the Indianapolis road course and other road courses also will have practice and qualifying.
While the format for the Bristol dirt race hasn’t been announced, it could include practice, qualifying and heat races. But, other races like the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol could be without practice and qualifying.
It doesn’t bother some fans, while others made a day or an entire weekend out of it and miss the on-track activity. It’s a good way to save the teams costs and it’s likely the three-day shows are gone for the time being.
Still with practice, qualifying and races held at short tracks like Kingsport Speedway, one wonders why the top teams in stock car racing can’t do the same.