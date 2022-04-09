CULLOWHEE, N.C. — East Tennessee State belted six home runs Saturday, but none was more important than Jackson Green’s.
Green hit a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Bucs to a 13-11 victory over Western Carolina in a Southern Conference baseball game.
Green’s home run, his fourth of the season, capped a four-run ninth for the Bucs, who improved to 19-8 overall, 2-0 in the SoCon. It was their second ninth-inning win in as many days.
Garett Wallace had two home runs and drove in three for ETSU. Tommy Barth, Bryce Hodge and Noah Webb also homered for the Bucs. Hodge’s homer was his seventh of the season, tying him for the team lead with Cam Norgen.
Western Carolina fell to 14-17, 1-1.
The Catamounts broke a 7-7 tie when Nate Stocum scored on a groundout in the fifth. Stocum reached base when ETSU third baseman Logen Sutton dropped a wind-blown popup for an error.
Stocum then hit a three-run homer in the sixth to put Western Carolina up 11-7.
Barth belted ETSU’s fourth homer, a two-run shot, in the seventh to cut the Catamounts’ lead to 11-9.
Jared Paladino’s RBI single with two outs in the ninth got things started for the Bucs. Green came up and hit a no-doubter over the right field fence.
Nathanial Tate, ETSU’s fourth pitcher, came on for the ninth inning and earned his third save. Andrew Ronne (3-0) had stopped the Catamounts’ onslaught with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.
Hodge, Norgren and Wallace each had three of ETSU’s 14 hits. Zach Ketterman, Pascanel Ferreras and Will Prater each had two of the Catamounts’ 15 hits. Western Carolina’s Daniel Walsh drove in three runs despite being 0 for 3. He had a pair of run-scoring fielder’s choices and walked with the bases loaded.
The two teams will conclude the series Sunday at 1 p.m.