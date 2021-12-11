Saturday’s nightcap between Greeneville and Science Hill at the annual DoubleTree Roundball basketball showcase certainly came in with a lot of clout.
And boy, did it ever live up to anticipation.
The defending Class AA state champion Greene Devils, behind a career-high 38 points from Belmont signee Jakobi Gillespie, knocked Science Hill from the ranks of the unbeaten, 74-70.
Gillespie finished 13 of 19 from the field, going 2 of 5 from long range.
“That was a really good ballgame against two teams that really competed,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “The fight in that game from the coaches to the players and everybody was really good theater.”
The Hilltoppers (7-1) were led by senior Keynan Cutlip’s 32 points on 7-of-15 shooting and a 15-of-15 effort from the foul line.
Friday’s hero, Jamar Livingston, had another good night with 23 points, but got in early foul trouble.
The Greene Devils (5-2) held Science Hill without a field goal in the fourth quarter.
“You know the old adage ‘No blood, no foul?’ There was blood tonight and still no foul,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “It was an extremely physical game and hats off to Greeneville. Man, they’re a tough bunch. Coach Woolsey and his staff are magnificent because they coach those kids hard and they play hard.”
Both teams shot the ball well from the field. Science Hill was 17 of 34 while Greeneville hit on 26 of 50 attempts.
Gillespie is obviously looked at as the main weapon for Woolsey’s crew, but Reid Satterfield is a reliable second option. He was held to only seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, but his lone 3-pointer with around four minutes to go was crucial.
“I didn’t do a very good job of helping Reid get looks,” Woolsey said. “Sometimes when Kobi gets going, we just let him go. But, then, we have trouble getting in a flow offensively and I felt like it was that way last night.”
Adjatay Dabbs was huge for the Greene Devils, hitting for 13 while Jayquan Price finished with 10.
“The game plan was to keep Gillespie from getting those 3s,” Cutlip said. “The other part of the plan was to not let Satterfield get loose. We wanted to try to make some other people beat us and hats off to those other kids because they made some shots.”
Brady Lawson was 4 of 4 from long distance in the first half and finished with 12 points.
“I thought Greeneville handled the physicality of the game better than we did,” Cutlip said. “That was crucial and late in the game. We had opportunities to win the game.”
Greeneville 59, Science Hill 56
The Lady ’Toppers got in an early 17-4 hole and had to dig out on multiple occasions, but could not get over the top against Greeneville.
Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey put up 37 points to lead all scorers.
Science Hill (6-3) again had early turnover problems, something that haunted the team in the end.
“We can’t win when we turn the ball over as much as we did,” Science Hill coach Scott Whaley said. “We really struggled with turnovers all night. We battled back and we didn’t quit.
“We probably had 20-plus turnovers easily, maybe even close to 30.”
Amaya Redd led Science Hill with 10 points. Friday night’s hero, Kathryne Patton, finished with nine points.
The Lady Greene Devils (9-1) chalked up a confidence-boosting win after Friday’s thrashing at the hands of Bearden.