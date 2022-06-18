Twenty-four hours after they got their first home win, the Johnson City Doughboys recorded another first on Saturday night. They lost to the Greeneville Flyboys.
Riley Taylor held Johnson City’s bats in check and Greeneville held on for a 10-8 victory over the Doughboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Johnson City had won all three previous meetings between the two teams before Saturday’s result.
Taylor held the Doughboys to one hit in five innings. The righty who pitches for Oklahoma State struck out five batters and was charged with three runs. He retired the final eight batters he faced before turning the game over to the bullpen with a 7-3 lead.
Greeneville reliever Andrew Morones (1-0) struck out seven batters in three innings, including five in a row at one point. He also allowed just one hit.
The Doughboys scored five times in the ninth inning, including a three-run double by Cole Tremain.
ONE HIT, BIG HIT
Johnson City’s Ashton King got a little motivation when he was hit in the back by a pitch from Taylor in the second inning.
King, who plays at East Tennessee State, responded by smacking a two-run home run in his next at-bat, a blast that tied the game 2-2 in the third inning. He gave Taylor a look before he took off on his home run trot.
King’s home run was the only hit allowed by Taylor. He also had an RBI single in the ninth.
STRANGE PLAY
The Doughboys (5-11) took a 3-2 lead later in the inning when Tremain scored on a groundout.
The way Tremain advanced from first to third was confusing at first because it happened with no action. Greeneville catcher Ian Daugherty stopped a pitch from rolling away with his mask. The violation of the “detached player equipment rule” allowed Tremain to move from first to third.
UP-AND-DOWN START
Johnson City starter Tony Neubeck worked into the sixth inning before he ran out of luck.
Neubeck, a big lefty from Missouri, retired 11 consecutive batters after allowing two runs in the second inning.
The Flyboys got to him in the sixth when Jack O’Reilly belted a two-run double for a 4-3 lead. That spelled the end of the night for Neubeck.
O’Reilly scored on a double by Beau Ankeney, the first batter Doughboys reliever David Utagawa faced. Before Utagawa could get out of the sixth, Greeneville (6-10) scored five times. Neubeck (0-1) wound up being charged with six runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven batters.
ODDS & ENDS
Daugherty made it 10-3 with a three-run home run off of Utagawa in the seventh, an inning in which the Doughboys made two fielding errors.
McKay Barney got the Doughboys’ second hit, a single in the seventh. He advanced to second base on an error but was thrown out while trying to take third.
Preston Miller, the Doughboys’ third pitcher, struck out five of the nine batters he faced in a hitless two innings. Miller, a former Daniel Boone High School pitcher, plays at Milligan.
UP NEXT
The teams will finish the series Sunday with a 5:30 p.m. start.